SpaceX’s investor roadshow, Microsoft Build, and Apple’s WWDC all land within ten days of each other, starting this week. SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are simultaneously preparing for public listings, and the financial disclosures accompanying that process have already started revealing the cost structures beneath the industry’s headline revenue numbers. The platform companies that spent the past three years integrating AI into their ecosystems must now demonstrate their own strategies against labs whose financial data has made direct comparison possible for the first time.

Opening the books

SpaceX filed its public S-1 prospectus on May 20 and confirmed plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, with the investor roadshow expected to begin this week and pricing targeted for June 11. The company is targeting a valuation of $1.75 trillion and a raise of as much as $75 billion, which would more than double Saudi Aramco’s 2019 record, with roughly 30% of the offering earmarked for retail investors through Robinhood, Fidelity, and Schwab. The filing also provided the first public accounting of the cost of Elon Musk’s AI ambitions. xAI operations lost more than $6 billion in 2025 and burned another $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while Starlink’s $4.4 billion in operating profit offset the gap. Public investors will be asked to value a company in which the most profitable division underwrites the least profitable one. The S-1 discloses no timeline for the AI segment to reach break-even.

OpenAI closed a $122 billion funding round in March at an $852 billion valuation, anchored by Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank, and is preparing for its own public listing. Monthly revenue has reached roughly $2 billion, a growth rate that the company says is four times faster than Alphabet’s or Meta’s at a comparable stage. That trajectory has not shortened the timeline to profitability. OpenAI expects to lose $14 billion in 2026 and does not anticipate reaching break-even until approximately 2030. ChatGPT’s 900 million weekly active users and an expanding advertising platform that now supports self-serve buying and cost-per-click bidding provide the scale argument, though the compute costs required to serve those users have grown in step with revenue.

Anthropic told investors that it expects Q2 revenue of $10.9 billion, more than doubling Q1’s $4.8 billion, with a projected first-ever operating profit of $559 million. That $44 billion annualized run rate has grown faster than Google’s, Meta’s, or Zoom’s during their respective breakout periods, all of it accomplished within five years of the company’s 2021 founding. A large compute contract carries a discounted rate during the precise months that Anthropic is using to demonstrate profitability, and the company itself has cautioned that sustained profitability through the rest of 2026 is not guaranteed. Anthropic is reportedly in early fundraising talks at a valuation exceeding $900 billion, with a late-2026 IPO as the likely destination.

The tech industry is committed

Microsoft Build opens on Monday with Satya Nadella’s keynote, centered on agentic AI orchestration, multi-agent frameworks, and the Azure AI Foundry platform. The session catalog is weighted toward agent debugging, production deployment, and cross-agent coordination. The conference arrives in the wake of Microsoft’s restructured partnership with OpenAI, which loosened exclusivity terms after OpenAI signed a $50 billion deal with Amazon earlier this year. Anthropic and OpenAI have both expanded their enterprise deployment surfaces during the same period, and Azure’s platform layer now competes with them directly for the same developer audience.