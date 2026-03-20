AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Codex redux's avatar
Codex redux
5h

Adobe's product is intriguing. I go back and forth with the low-rent LLM "explain how to generate this effect". It lies like a rug, but one can glean ways to make it render "close enough".

Reminds me of early Windows software.

I have not played much with AI image prompts from sketches.

Reply
Share
The Gray Man's avatar
The Gray Man
8h

I've built two great websites and can actually create any art I need on a whim (I have no talent or ability to draw at ALL). AI rocks

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture