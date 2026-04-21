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Jim Nealon's avatar
Jim Nealon
17h

The animated segment is already at the broadcast or theater quality of 50s-60s Hanna-Barbera or Warner Bros. cartoons. The steps to a longer feature look easier. Some crossover art to bridge scenes would make MP4 jumps easier to cover - another feature of older cartoons.

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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
16h

There we go, it says a lot of how viable it is with that minimal edit.

Interesting exciting times.

Huge leap for Arkhaven if you get ahead of the curve.

Incidentally it's of limited use due to not knowing the particular methods used, but recently was made aware of Gossip Goblin's The Patchwright, a 20+ minute AI work represents one of the more robust examples we have of how far the machine can be pushed. The particular style and the crowded detail cyber/fleshpunk aesthetic cover a certain amount of the inconsistencies, a part further by the narrative's setting. When everyone is modded to the gills, what even is visual information?

Though, notably at least the major characters are voice acted by humans.

An interesting question is who exactly his investors are, but there's undoubtedly quite an amount of people with an interest in seeing this tech bear fruit.

If anything it's surprising there isn't more people and their works making the rounds and getting snapped up by big money. Presumably there's a certain amount going on behind the scenes, but it has to be admitted the rapid pace has made for unstable ground for long form projects.

That said, this teller isn't familiar with the growing scene.

Only other significant wranglers he's aware of are Skybrowes (music videos) and whoever does the Archive Inbetween stuff.

Neuralvids was another one.

That's all the osmosis has gathered.

May your projects go smoothly gain unexpected hands and reap a fine harvest...

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