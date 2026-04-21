As I’ve continued to experiment with Seedance 2.0, I’ve discovered that it’s much easier to work on using it to animate an existing comic than to create new material from scratch. The reason boils down to model collapse: the system can only handle so many clips beginning from a frame from the previous clip before the character begins to visibly deteriorate.

Compare, for example, the face of the same character from one of her first appearances to her face in the final one less than two minutes later:

She looks as if she’s aged 30 years from the one clip to the next. This is because AI cannot accurately replicate an AI image; it always needs new information from which to work. Animating from an existing comic works very well because every frame is essentially an animatable storyboard and provides the AI with a new starting point with which to begin. The amount of model collapse that takes place over the course of 2-3 clips is minimal, which allows the creator to get 2-4 clips out of a single frame.

Below is a one-minute video of the animated THE TRAGEDY OF THE TRIBUNE, which is a comic based on the novel A THRONE OF BONES. While there are still some minor continuity issues, they are much less significant than in the two-minute THE GHOSTS OF BANGKOK and are of the sort that could be easily edited out by removing a few frames.

Note that as before, the video below is completely unedited in any way, it’s just a series of 14 5-second clips stitched together with no video or audio modifications. I would say that, in theory, it is possible to produce a professional-level animation now from existing comics, as opposed to my 18-24 month estimate before realistic cinematography will be viable.