AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
3d

AI has difficulty crawling lots of websites, including consumer purchasing websites. At least for Gemini it primarily uses Google Caching.

The consumer websites have incentives to force real humans to their pages rather than allow crawlers. I'm still looking for solutions using OpenClaw and proxies, but it is still very difficult even when you let OpenClaw take over your device.

Let me clarify. We used up all our $20/month tokens when we tried that with Claude, likely due to the requirement of it using tokens to analyze the screen with each click.

Reply
Share
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
3d

AI reliably fails at the same detail-oriented processes that normal people fail at. Good to know.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture