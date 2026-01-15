AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vox Day's avatar
Vox Day
3d

AI is ABSOLUTELY worth it from my perspective. It has literally supercharged my personal productivity as an author.

And considering that all of them have gone to #1 in their categories, some quite large, such as Biology, it's impossible to dismiss them as AI slop vampire harem nonsense.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Teleros's avatar
Teleros
3d

I use AI for writing & research, and it's not close between Claude & ChatGPT - the latter is just flat-out worse. ChatGPT can still do images, and the Deep Research tool is useful, but those are the only reasons I maintain a subscription.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture