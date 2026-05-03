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Shimshon's avatar
Shimshon
4hEdited

It would suit Dawkins to order Claude to act the dominatrix in a mutually consensual BDSM arrangement.

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Jonathan Williams IV's avatar
Jonathan Williams IV
3h

The moment I read of Dawkins going googly-eyed over Claude, I knew Vox was going to eat him alive.

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