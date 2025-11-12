Rewriting Terrible Sci-Fi Prose With Claude Sonnet 4.5 Through Poppy AI
In today’s video, I show how to edit with a really old manuscript I wrote when I was still an amateur author. AI is strictly superior to amateur human prose. Watch here:
Also, my book on writing great AI fiction comes out tomorrow. Make sure to pre-order!
thank you for putting time into this
This is great! Thank you. I pre-ordered the book.
I don’t know where to put this. An AI-generated song called “Walk my Walk” is the number one country song on the Billboard digital song sales chart. It’s interesting.