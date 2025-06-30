This may be the most desperate Hail Mary ever thrown by anyone. A group of more than one thousand authors is begging the Big Five publishing houses in the US to foreswear selling AI-generated books.

A group of more than 70 authors including Dennis Lehane, Gregory Maguire and Lauren Groff released an open letter on Friday about the use of AI on the literary website Lit Hub. It asked publishing houses to promise "they will never release books that were created by machines." Addressed to the "big five" U.S. publishers — Penguin, Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group, and Macmillan — as well as "other publishers of America," the letter elicited more than 1,100 signatures on its accompanying petition in less than 24 hours. Among the well-known signatories after the letter's release are Jodi Picoult, Olivie Blake and Paul Tremblay. The letter contains a list of direct requests to publishers concerning a wide array of ways in which AI may already — or could soon be — used in publishing. It asks them to refrain from publishing books written using AI tools built on copyrighted content without authors' consent or compensation, to refrain from replacing publishing house employees wholly or partially with AI tools, and to only hire human audiobook narrators — among other requests. "The writing that AI produces feels cheap because it is cheap. It feels simple because it is simple to produce. That is the whole point," the letter states. "AI is an enormously powerful tool, here to stay, with the capacity for real societal benefits—but the replacement of art and artists isn't one of them."

The idea that the major publishers, who are struggling to survive the onslaught of Kindle Unlimited ebooks and Virtua Voice audiobooks, are not going to embrace AI to the full is delusional to the point of justifying commitment to an insane asylum.

"There are major concerns that publishers might create generative AI titles of their own that could swallow the publishing landscape, or replace editorial workers with AI tools, or the like.”

There should be, because that’s exactly what they are going to do. That’s what Spotify is already doing with music. And that’s exactly what Castalia House is going to do; we’re already working on using AI to provide translations into other languages and you can already read the first 14 chapters of Monster Control Incorporated, a machine-augmented novel serialized weekly on Sigma Game.

The great scriptorium at Castalia.

In fact, I will promise that Castalia House will not only release books that were created by machines, we intend to be the publishing house that creates and publishes the very best books created by machine-augmented humans. This is entirely in keeping with our original publishing vision as first laid out back in 2014.

Did we not promise a revolution in Science Fiction?

It was nearly 100 years ago when publishers started inventing fake authors like F.W. Dixon and Carolyn Keene and using ghostwriters to produce the books. I can absolutely guarantee that they will do exactly the same thing by utilizing AI, because the advantages and cost benefits of doing so are simply too great.