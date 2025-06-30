AI Central

Julie C
Jun 30

I get where people are coming from on this one, but they're looking at the whole thing entirely wrong.

It's not so different from the digital camera revolution; in the early days, film enthusiasts were convinced that digital could never match the quality. Then they started to panic. Today, everyone has multiple high-quality digital cameras to use whenever they desire. Even so, what effect has the proliferation of digital cameras and simple editing tools had on the numbers of professional photographers? It still takes skill, talent, and mastery to craft a good photo, and there are still a lot of people making a decent living doing wedding shoots and publicity shots for businesses. The smart ones are learning how to incorporate AI into their businesses now, too.

AI may generate books, but it still takes someone who has mastery over the craft of storytelling to turn that basic AI material into something truly worth reading.

RDM
Jun 30

Oddly, I appreciate both stands presented here.

And if the 'no-AI' authors band together and open their own business, they will achieve their goals relatively rapidly. Otherwise: Zero chance.

At this point, I would pay Castalia for a deep revision that rationalized Gravity's Rainbow or Finnegan's Wake for me. I have a sneaking suspicion they are crap (by my own personal barometer, not really relevant to anyone else) and I refuse to give them a 3rd, and 2nd chance, respectively, because time is too valuable.

Bonus points if (business idea incoming....) Castalia takes *audience prompts* and re-writes/condenses/explain/cartoonifies/etc such books and prints them. I don't mean "a summary" like Cliff/Spark Notes. I mean "hey Castalia, re-cast Moby Dick as a VC/founder tale, add in fintech, make it no longer than 150 pages and write with a hint of Colman McCarthy and Bret Easton Ellis. That's a service I'd pay for. And, I could still kinda/sorta talk about Moby Dick at my Hampton's cocktail party with the hedge fund bros. Wins all around.

Anyway: Good luck to all.

PS Monster's story is going well. Light fun. Looking forward to more.

