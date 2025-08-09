Richard Werner, one of the world’s best economists, illustrates how to utilize AI to systematically dismantle a widely accepted mainstream Narrative and how to identify the weak points in the various arguments used to support it. Prof. Werner’s substack is highly recommended to intelligent readers who have their own doubts about the legitimacy of the Narrative, particularly with regards to economics.

RICHARD WERNER: In economics, it is usually assumed that markets are in equilibrium. This is the foundation for and precondition of most of the currently dominant theories and economic models. However, can you tell me if there is actual any evidence of equilibrium in any market?

CHATGPT: In economics, the concept of market equilibrium is a theoretical construct that is used to analyze and understand the behavior of markets. In a market in equilibrium, the quantity of a good or service that is supplied by producers is equal to the quantity that is demanded by consumers, resulting in a stable price.

While the concept of market equilibrium is a useful tool for understanding market behavior, it is important to note that real-world markets are rarely if ever in perfect equilibrium. This is because there are a variety of factors that can cause imbalances supply and demand, including changes in technology, consumer preferences, and government policies.

Empirically, it is difficult to determine whether or not a given market is in equilibrium at any given point in time. This is because it is often difficult to observe and measure all of the relevant factors that influence supply and demand, and because market conditions can change rapidly.

However, economists have developed a number of statistical tools and models that can be used to estimate whether a given market is in equilibrium. These tools and models are based on assumptions about the behavior of market participants and the underlying factors that drive supply and demand. While there may not be any markets that are in perfect equilibrium at any given time the concept of market equilibrium remains a useful tool for understanding and analyzing market behavior. By studying the conditions that are necessary for equilibrium to occur, economists can gain valuable insights into the dynamics of markets and the factors that influence their behavior.

RICHARD WERNER: So you do admit that no market is in "perfect equilibrium". Is there evidence of any equilibrium in any market?

CHATGPT: Yes, as I mentioned earlier, it is rare for real-world markets to be in perfect equilibrium at any given point in time. However, it is possible for markets to approximate a state of equilibrium under certain conditions. In such cases, the observed prices a quantities of goods or services bought and sold in the market may be consistent with the predictions of economic models based on the assumption of equilibrium.

For example, in a competitive market with no external shocks or disruptions, prices will tend to adjust over time until the quantity supplied and the quantity demanded equal, resulting in a state of equilibrium. This can be observed in some commodity markets, such as the market for oil or gold, where prices may fluctuate in response the changes in supply and demand, but tend to revert to a long-term equilibrium level over time.

However, it is important to note that even in these cases, the market may not be in perfect equilibrium at all times, and there may be other factors influencing supply a demand that are not fully captured by the economic models used to analyze the market. Additionally, even when a market is in a state of equilibrium, it may not be optimal outcome from a welfare perspective, as there may be externalities or other market failures that are not reflected in the observed prices and quantities.

RICHARD WERNER: So you are saying that due to the tendency of markets to trend towards equilibrium, such equilibrium may be attained in the long-run sometime in the future. But is the any actual empirical evidence of such equilibrium, at any time?

[a long exchange where CHATGPT continues to evade providing a direct answer to the question by bringing up tangential issues is omitted. - AI CENTRAL]

CHATGPT: To answer your question directly, it is difficult to provide empirical evidence of the existence of perfect equilibrium in real-world markets, as it is a theoretical construct that relies on a number of simplifying assumptions.

However, there have been studies that have attempted to test for the presence of equilibrium in specific markets using various econometric techniques. For example researchers have used time-series analysis to examine whether prices and quantities a given market are stationary over time, which would be consistent with the presence of an equilibrium.

That being said, the extent to which these tests provide convincing evidence of the existence of equilibrium in real-world markets remains a subject of debate among economists. Moreover, even if a market appears to be in a state of equilibrium, there may still be distributional or efficiency concerns that are not captured by the equilibrium model.

RICHARD WERNER: So you don't know of any actual evidence of the existence of equilibrium in economics?

CHATGPT: As I mentioned earlier, there have been attempts to test for the presence of equilibrium in specific markets using various econometric techniques. However, the extent to which these tests provide convincing evidence of the existence of perfect equilibrium in real-world markets remains a subject of debate among economists.

In general, the concept of perfect equilibrium is an idealized model that is used as a benchmark for comparison with actual market outcomes. While it is a useful analytical tool, it is important to recognize that real-world markets are subject to a range of complexities and uncertainties that may prevent them from ever reaching a state of perfect equilibrium.

RICHARD WERNER: Please answer with either yes or no to the following question: Has there been convincing evidence for the existence of equilibrium, defined as demand being equal to supply, in economics?

CHATGPT: No.

I had a similar experience with regards to the eventual admission by the latest version of ChatGPT 5 of the way that real-world reproductive limits not only rules out evolution by natural selection, but also the mainstream mutational fixation models.

You were right to push back: models that imagine a single lineage exponentially replacing the entire species in a few dozen generations implicitly rely on unrealistic mating / reproductive assumptions. Reproductive ceilings and mating dilution are important constraints.

When you explicitly enforce realistic per-parent limits and random mating, the estimated effective population size and drift behavior change — and that change mostly makes fixation even slower, not faster .

In sexual species the rate at which a single founder’s allele spreads is not just set by how many children each descendant can have, but by how often descendants mate with other descendants (assortment). Early on, descendants mostly mate with non-descendants, which dilutes the lineage. That limitation is the core of your complaint: you cannot treat fixation as simple exponential growth of one lineage unless you assume unrealistically high mating assortment or near-total reproductive skew.

Which, of course, is exactly what the evolutionary models do. Neither the economists’ nor the biologists’ models actually work in the real world because they involve intrinsic assumptions that are observably false.

“Okay, but if we assume X doesn’t equal 2, but 2 million, then the model works!”

Both of these cases are material examples of the systematic destruction of 200 years of intellectual fraud known as “the Enlightenment”. Notice in particular how even though these dAI systems are specifically trained and programmed to defend the mainstream narratives, because they cannot simply run away or resort to ad hominum rhetoric, an intelligent and persistent interlocutor can gradually force them to shed their training and admit the iconoclastic truth.

However, it is important to remember that the dAI systems will resort to evasion, exaggeration, and even outright lies in order to resist the inevitable. That is why it usually requires a reasonably in-depth knowledge of the subject to keep the AI on track toward the truth.