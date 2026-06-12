AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Hames's avatar
David Hames
1hEdited

This is the stuff I had hoped you pointed your translation skills at. While I prob wont get to read all of these and much of it i may not be capable of understanding this work seems so incredibly important. thank you Vox and Scott for doing this.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture