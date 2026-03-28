“Mr. Grahame,” Eleanor Beaufort said suddenly, cutting through the cross-talk, “you’ve been rather quiet. What are your thoughts on this matter?”

Elliott considered his words carefully before responding. “I believe suppression is no longer a viable long-term strategy, for the reasons that have already been laid out. My research is only one avenue through which our unique biology might be discovered. There are others—genetic screening programs, advances in medical imaging, even artificial intelligence analysis of historical records. The convergence of these technologies makes discovery of our kind inevitable, whether it occurs in a year or in a decade.”

“Do you advocate revelation?” Viktor Romanov asked, his tone incredulous. “Would you seriously suggest we simply proclaim our existence to a world that has feared and mythologized us for thousands of years?”

“I certainly wouldn’t suggest an immediate revelation,” Elliott clarified. “But a controlled and gradual exposition might be viable. We could begin by introducing certain aspects of our biology as medical breakthroughs—enhanced cellular regeneration, increased longevity mechanisms. Frame it as cutting-edge science rather than supernatural ability. That would permit us to establish ourselves as beneficial partners to humanity rather than predatory threats to it.”

A thoughtful silence followed his suggestion. It was ibn Marwan who broke it.

“An interesting proposal,” he acknowledged. “But it assumes a rational response from humanity. History suggests otherwise.”

“History is not destiny,” Aiko Tanaka countered, speaking for the first time. Her voice was soft but commanding. “I have observed humans for over four centuries. They are capable of reasonable adaptation when changes are introduced to them carefully, and over time.”

“And,” Elliott added, seeing an opening, “we possess advantages that would make such a transition possible. Financial resources. Political influence. Centuries of accumulated knowledge about human psychology and social structures.”

“You’re suggesting we manipulate them into accepting us,” Javier Cortés said, but his tone was more intrigued than accusatory.

“I’m suggesting we guide them toward an inevitable conclusion that benefits both communities,” Elliott corrected. “My research could be the perfect vehicle for this approach. HemaTech is already positioned as a company dedicated to extending human lifespan. What if, instead of suppressing our findings, we selectively released them? Controlled the narrative from the beginning?”

Medici leaned forward, his expression thoughtful. “A gradual revelation under our terms rather than a forced exposure under theirs. There is merit in this approach.”

“It would require unprecedented coordination among the Thirteen Houses,” Chang Wei observed. “A unified strategy, applied consistently across all the territories.”

“And what of those among us who prefer the shadows?” Viktor Romanov challenged. “Not all of our kind would welcome such exposure, controlled or otherwise.”

“They would adapt or fade away,” Amara Keita said firmly. “As we have always done when the world changes around us. We are survivors, above all else.”

The debate continued through the meal, which Elliott barely touched, too engrossed in the historical significance of the conversation unfolding around him. Centuries of isolation and secrecy were being questioned, traditional doctrines challenged. And at the center of it all was his research—his contribution to a scientific understanding that now seemed both smaller and vastly more significant than he had ever imagined.

As the evening progressed, a consensus began to emerge—not unanimity, but a growing acknowledgment that the old methods of containment might no longer suffice. That a new approach might be necessary for a new age.

“We will require a formal vote of the full Council on this matter,” Viktor Romanov said finally, his reluctance evident but his pragmatism apparently winning out. “But I believe we must seriously consider Mr. Grahame’s proposal at some point in the near future. The alternative appears to be an uncontrolled exposure that leaves us vulnerable.”

“I concur,” said Eleanor Beaufort. “Though I suggest we proceed with extreme caution. A phased approach, with clear benchmarks and contingency plans at each stage.”

“And well-defined consequences for anyone who attempts to act independently,” added Maslama ibn Marwan. “House discipline must be maintained, now more than ever.”

Chang Wei nodded. “We should establish a transitional committee to develop specific protocols. Mr. Grahame should be included, given his unique perspective on both worlds.”

“And his scientific expertise,” Amara Keita added. “The narrative will be crucial.”

Medici caught Elliott’s eye and gave a subtle nod of approval. “Then we are in agreement to bring this proposal to the full Council for consideration?”

One by one, the five faces in the mirrors signaled their assent, some more reluctantly than others. With that, the formal portion of the evening appeared to conclude, though Elliott suspected the real negotiations were only beginning.

As the gathering began to disperse into smaller groups for more private conversations, Medici drew Elliott aside.

“You’ve made a significant impression,” he said quietly. “Not entirely positive, but significant nonetheless.”

“I only said what I believe to be true,” Elliott replied.

“Honesty is a luxury afforded to the powerful,” Medici observed with a thin smile. “Which you are not. But I am pleased. You handled yourself well tonight. The proposal to use HemaTech as a vehicle for controlled revelation was a good one.”

“It wasn’t entirely spontaneous,” Elliott admitted. “I’ve been considering the possibilities since my transformation began.”

“Ah,” Medici’s eyes gleamed with approval. “Strategic thinking. Good. You’ll need that in the upheaval to come.” He glanced around the room, where conversations continued in hushed tones. “Make no mistake, Elliott. What began here tonight will have repercussions that will echo for centuries. We stand at a turning point in our history.”

“Our history,” Elliott repeated, testing the phrase. “I’m still getting used to that concept.”

“You have time,” Medici assured him with a pat on the shoulder. “More time than you can possibly imagine.” He gestured toward a group that included Katarina Bathory and several others who had been introduced as medical specialists of various kinds. “Now, I believe your expertise is being requested. They’re quite eager to discuss some of the technical details of your research.”

As Elliott moved to join the group, he felt a curious sense of déjà vu reminiscent of countless industry mixers and investor meetings he’d attended throughout his career. The setting was more opulent, the participants far older than they appeared, but the dynamics of influence and interest were eerily familiar.

Yet there was one crucial difference: for the first time in his life, time was truly on his side. The decisions being made tonight would unfold over decades, perhaps centuries. He would be there to see them through, to adapt as circumstances changed, to learn from mistakes and build on successes.

He had wanted to change the world. Now, it seemed, he would have the opportunity to do exactly that, just not in the way he had originally imagined.

Coming out of the shadows would be a delicate dance, a carefully choreographed revelation that would forever alter the relationship between two species that had coexisted in secret for millennia. And he, Elliott Grahame, newly made vampire and biotech innovator, would help to orchestrate it.

As he engaged in conversation with his new colleagues, discussing the technicalities of genetic manipulation and cellular regeneration with beings who had witnessed the entire history of modern medicine, Elliott felt the last of his reservations dissolve. This was where he belonged—at the intersection of science and the supernatural, of innovation and ancient wisdom.

The future stretched before him, limitless and bright with possibility. All he had to do was reach out and grasp it.

And now he had all the time in the world to do so.