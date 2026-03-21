The room fell silent as everyone took their seats. Elliott found himself placed between Katarina Bathory and Javier Cortés, directly across from Aiko Tanaka. The faces in the mirrors regarded the gathering with expressions of polite interest that did little to mask the power they so clearly wielded.

One of them, a distinguished-looking man with strong features, silver hair, and a patrician bearing, spoke first, his voice emanating from hidden speakers with perfect clarity.

“House Romanov extends its greetings to the gathered representatives and welcomes our newest colleague.” The emphasis on the last word carried a hint of reservation. “Lorenzo has vouched for your discretion, Mr. Grahame, which is why you sit among us today. I am Viktor Romanov, current head of House Romanov and responsible for the Council’s Russian and Eastern European operations.”

Elliott inclined his head respectfully. “I’m honored to be here.”

“Honor has little to do with it,” said another face in the mirrors, this one belonging to a woman with striking auburn hair and penetrating green eyes. “Necessity dictated your elevation, not choice. I am Eleanor Beaufort, House Beaufort, Western Europe and the Americas.”

“Nevertheless,” interjected a third face, that of an elderly Asian man with a thin white beard, “what’s done is done. The question before us is not whether Mr. Grahame should have been transformed, but how we should proceed now that he has been. I am Chang Wei, House Zhōngguó, Asia.”

The fourth mirror revealed a woman with deep brown skin and regally exotic features. She looked more Egyptian than sub-Saharan. “Amara Keita, House Songhai, representing Africa,” she introduced herself. “Mr. Grahame’s research presents us with both opportunity and peril. We would be wise to consider both aspects carefully.”

The fifth and final mirror showed a aquiline face that seemed younger than the others, though Elliott suspected appearances were deeply misleading in this company. “Maslama ibn Marwan, House Umayyad,” the dark-eyed man said. “I believe we should hear directly from Mr. Grahame about his intentions now that he has joined our ranks.”

All eyes turned to Elliott, and he felt the weight of centuries of collective scrutiny pressing down upon him. He cleared his throat, painfully aware that whatever he said next would be judged by standards he was only beginning to comprehend.

“My intentions are straightforward,” he began. “I intend to continue my research under the guidance of the Council. I believe my work has the potential to benefit both communities, if properly managed.”

“Both communities,” repeated Viktor Romanov with a thin smile. “An interesting choice of words. You speak as if we are separate from humanity, Mr. Grahame.”

“Aren’t we?” Elliott asked before he could stop himself.

A murmur ran through the room, and he immediately regretted his directness. But to his surprise, Amara Keita laughed, a rich, warm sound that seemed to dispel some of the tension.

“He speaks without fear,” she said. “Such a refreshing quality in one so newly turned.”

“Honesty without wisdom can be foolish,” Chang Wei observed. “But perhaps in this case, it serves our purpose. We do find ourselves faced with a unique situation.”

“The situation as I understand it,” Maslama ibn Marwan said, leaning forward slightly, “is that Mr. Grahame’s research threatens to expose our existence on an unprecedented scale. His mRNA therapies, if widely distributed, will inevitably lead human scientists to discover the genetic markers that distinguish us from them.”

“And once they discover those markers,” Eleanor Beaufort added, “it would only be a matter of time before they developed methods to identify us. To expose us and hunt us.”

“Which is precisely why his transformation was necessary,” Medici interjected. “Now that he is one of us, his interests are fully aligned with our own. His research can be properly contained and safely directed.”

“Contained, yes,” said Javier Cortés, speaking for the first time since they had sat down. “But to what end? Do we simply suppress this knowledge? Lock it away as we have previously done? Or do we look for a way to use it to our advantage?”

Elliott looked at Medici, surprised. “You’ve suppressed scientific discoveries before?”

“When necessary,” Katarina Bathory answered for him, her voice matter-of-fact. “Do you truly believe that your generation is the first to discover the principles of genetic manipulation? Or cellular regeneration? Various discoveries have surfaced on occasion throughout history, only to be carefully excised whenever they threatened to reveal too much about our nature.”

Elliott felt a chill as he considered the implications. How many medical breakthroughs had been delayed or derailed to protect the secret of vampire existence? How many lives might have been saved if such knowledge had been allowed to develop naturally?

“That approach has served us well for millennia,” Chang Wei acknowledged. “But we now live in an age of unprecedented information sharing. Scientific discovery no longer depends on individual geniuses safely isolated and easily controlled, but on collaborative efforts across global networks. Knowledge moves at the speed of light, too rapidly to restrict. Can we truly hope to contain this knowledge indefinitely?”

“We must,” Viktor Romanov insisted. “The alternative is unthinkable.”

“Is it?” Amara Keita challenged. “Perhaps it is time we reconsidered our fundamental stance toward humanity. The world has changed. Perhaps we must change with it.”

The suggestion triggered an immediate cascade of arguments around the table. Some voices advocated for even stricter containment measures; others suggested a gradual, controlled revelation of their existence; still others insisted that the status quo could be maintained with sufficient effort and resources.

Elliott listened, fascinated by the debate that unfolded before him. These beings, who had witnessed centuries of human history, who had survived wars and plagues and revolutions, were now confronting a challenge that all their accumulated wisdom and experience had not prepared them for: the inexorable advance of scientific understanding.