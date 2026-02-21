Hunger awakened. Not the familiar, almost companionable hunger of missed meals or midnight cravings, but something ancient and magnificent. A hunger that connected him to wolves, to eagles, to sharks—to every predator that had ever moved through darkness with purpose. It rose from the pit of him like a leviathan breaching, and he understood with sudden clarity that this hunger would never be fully sated, only temporarily appeased.

His skin, always a boundary between self and world, became porous. Sensations flooded in—the vibrations of moth wings against the window, the electrical pulse of wiring in the walls, the slow decomposition of wood in the floorboards. The universe no longer ended at his fingertips but extended through them, around them, making him both more and less than he had been.

She withdrew at last, her face coming into focus like a photograph developing. Beauty and cruelty coexisted in perfect balance, neither diminishing the other. Blood—his blood—stained her mouth, transformed from life fluid to sacrament.

She held up a large vial. It was filled with blood, the scarlet blood of Lorenzo de Medici himself. Knowing he would need the man’s guidance in this uncertain new world, Elliott had requested the honor of having the ancient vampire serve as his sponsor. Lord Medici had, somewhat to his surprise, granted his wish, although he ordered Sofia to carry out the actual ceremony.

“Drink,” she said, as she offered him the vial. “Drink it all.”

His new hunger answered before conscious thought could form. His lips met the glass as if it was his first taste of water in the desert. Then the first drop touched his tongue and reality shattered.

Every cell ignited simultaneously, death and rebirth indistinguishable from one another. His last heartbeat sounded like thunder, then silence more profound than any he had known. Gravity released him. Time abandoned its linear pretense.

When he opened his eyes again, the world had not changed, but his perception of it had transformed irrevocably. Textures revealed histories. Shadows harbored secrets. Air itself became visible as currents of possibility.

He rose from the floor an entirely different creature than he had been before. The man he had previously been was not gone, not destroyed, but transformed, or perhaps translated, like a hieroglyphic text now rendered in a more precise language. Everything he had known remained, but illuminated now by a terrible new comprehension.

He felt cold. He felt attuned. He felt powerful. And he felt the hunger.

It guided him to the window as surely as a hooked fish is drawn by the line. Beyond the glass, he could feel the city pulse with ten million hearts, each one drumming its refrain of rhythm, warmth, and satiation. He placed his palm against the cool pane, not feeling separation but invitation.

The night—once nothing more than darkness to be endured until the dawn—now opened before him like an endless realm waiting for its ruler.

And he stepped forth to claim it.