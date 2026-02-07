AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Warren's avatar
Leslie Warren
1d

Just finished this on Audible. Enjoyed it very much, and I usually don't read vampire fiction.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Vox Day
James Mathison's avatar
James Mathison
12h

I opened this expecting to skim it, and I ended up reading every word. Very good!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture