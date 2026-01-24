AI Central

Shefi1280
4h

I bought the ebook and read the whole thing. Machine-augmented it might be, but it's a taut, exciting read and I trust the author to be the type who would definitely have the final say on every word. I have read other non-augmented works by this author and I know he knows how to write and write well, both fiction and non-fiction. The only advantage he gained by using AI in this case is that he was able to produce the book more quickly than if he had done everything himself.

I also use AI, to assess student writing. At the end of the academic year, I have a hundred or so essays to assess each week and give feedback to in a very short time (1 -2 days). AI allows me to give all students highly detailed feedback with specific examples and suggestions using that particular student's writing within the very short timeframe which would be impossible for me to provide otherwise. Because AI makes mistakes, such as pointing out "mistakes" which the student never made or quoting sentences the student never wrote, I must proof-read everything and almost everything requires tweaking or correcting. This also takes a heck of a lot of time, but it's worth it for the level of detail the AI can help me provide to budding academic writers.

