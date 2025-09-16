Elliott laughed, a sharp, incredulous sound. "You expect me to believe that Lorenzo de Medici, Michael Astor, and everyone else sitting at that dinner table are actually centuries-old vampires, and that they want to make me one of them?"

"Not all of them," Sofia replied. "The women you met tonight are like me. But Romanov is only fifty-three, Beaufort sixty-seven. Those who are still mortal serve us, hoping to eventually be granted permission to join our ranks. The transition, the ascendance, is not offered lightly."

"And yet you're offering it to me, even though you barely know me."

"You've earned it," she said. "Few humans in history have come so close to unlocking our secret without guidance. Your work is extraordinary, Elliott. You are extraordinary. And we've watched you for years."

The implication sent a chill through him. "Watched me?"

"From the moment you began investigating Theranos. We recognized the potential danger immediately." She paused. "We've had someone close to you all along. Monitoring your progress."

A terrible suspicion formed in Elliott's mind. "Natalie?"

Sofia nodded, her expression softening at his visible distress. "She's one of ours. Her family has served us loyally for centuries."

Elliott felt as if the floor were tilting beneath him. Natty. His trusted assistant. His confidante. The woman who'd been by his side through every breakthrough, every setback, who knew every detail of his research.

"She's been spying on me," he said numbly. "All this time."

"Protecting you," Sofia corrected. "There are factions among us who would have eliminated the threat you posed as soon as we became aware of you. Natalie argued for restraint. In fact, she was the first to suggest bringing you in rather than removing you."

Elliott moved to the desk, bracing himself against it. "And now you want me to join your... what? Your secret vampire society? Drink blood? Sleep in coffins? Fly like a bat? Actually, the flying would be pretty cool."

Sofia laughed, a genuine sound of amusement. "The folklore exaggerates, as folklore always does. We don't transform physically. We need blood, yes, but in modern times, it's easily acquired through medical channels. Only a few traditionalist die-hards still contribute to the crime statistics. And we certainly don't sleep in coffins."

"But sunlight—"

"Is best avoided," she finished. "Our skin is sensitive to UV radiation, so we avoid direct sunlight when possible. But it won't reduce us to ash on contact unless we’re entirely dry."

Elliott's scientific mind was fully engaged now, questioning, probing. "How does it work? The transformation. Is it a virus? A prion? Some kind of genetic reconfiguration?"

"All of those and more," Sofia said. "The process is complex. Part biological, part... something else. Something science hasn't fully defined yet."

"Magic?" he scoffed.

She shrugged elegantly. "A sufficiently advanced technology, as your Mr. Clarke once said. We've had millennia to perfect it."

"And you're offering this to me," Elliott said slowly. "Immortality. In exchange for what? My soul?"

"Your cooperation," Sofia said simply. "Your expertise. Your discretion. And yes, your loyalty."

"To Medici?"

"To all of us. To the Council." She moved closer, her voice dropping to a near-whisper. "Think of what you could accomplish with centuries instead of decades at your disposal, Elliott. Imagine the problems you could solve! The mysteries you could unravel!"

The offer was seductive, he had to admit. Time. It was the one resource he'd always craved more of. The one limitation that had always frustrated him. To have centuries to pursue his research, to see the future unfold, to witness the advancement of human knowledge...

But at what cost?

“If I refuse, how long will you give me before that metaphorical burial you promised.”

"You will not leave this villa. Your research will be appropriated. Your company will be dismantled. The world will be informed that you met with an unfortunate accident while on vacation in Italy. Everyone will believe it and mourn the tragedy of so much unrealized potential."

"Murder," he said flatly.

"Survival," she countered. "We've endured for thousands of years by eliminating threats. It's nothing personal, Elliott. We simply will not allow your discovery to expose us."

He turned away, mind racing through scenarios, searching for some leverage, some escape. "I could go public. Right now. Call the press."

"With what?" Sofia asked calmly. "A vampire conspiracy theory? You'd be laughed out of Silicon Valley. And even if by chance someone did take you seriously, you wouldn't live long enough to see the story published."

She was right. He was trapped, cornered, helpless like prey. A wave of anger surged through him. "So this whole charade—flying me to Rome, the elaborate dinner, the excessive flattery—it was all just to get me here? Where you could deal with me one way or another?"

"Not a charade," Sofia said. "A genuine evaluation. We needed to know if you were worthy."

"Worthy of being killed? Or worthy of being turned?"

"Both require certain qualities."

"And which have you decided on?"

Sofia regarded him thoughtfully. "That's still being determined. Medici favors offering you the transition. Romanov is more cautious. In the end, it will depend largely on your decision."

Elliott's mind raced, weighing alternatives that seemed to narrow with each passing second. Join them or die. Become a monster or become a victim. But was there really a choice at all? And was transformation truly monstrous if it preserved his life's work?

"I need time to think," he said.

"You have until sunrise," Sofia replied. "After that, the Council will require your answer."

