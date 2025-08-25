Sofia’s hand, warm on his arm, broke his trance. “You look pale, caro. Try the wine—it’s from Lorenzo’s private vineyard. A 1947 Sassicaia. Even your IPO money couldn’t buy a bottle.”

He ignored both the glass she offered and her attempt to redirect the conversation. “Let’s say I agree. What’s the play? A shadow subsidiary? Offshore trials?”

Medici steepled his fingers. “First, we relocate your core team to Switzerland. Our labs there are… highly discreet. Second, you’ll receive a list of preferred clients. There will be no need for trials; many of our priority clients are of sufficient years that they do not have the time.” His smile didn’t reach his eyes.

Elliott mentally kicked himself. They wanted to be first in line! Of course. That’s what they were so hot to buy!

“Starting with you, I presume?”

He was taken aback by Medici’s unexpected response. The Italian’s eyes widened with surprise, and then he actually choked as he appeared to suppress a guffaw. Around the table there was a mild titter of amusement.

“No, ah, no, excuse me, Mr. Grahame. No one here is so desperate as to demand any preferential treatment of the sort.”

Astor raised his glass. “Oh, don’t think so poorly of us, young man. Rest assured you’ll be very well compensated. We’re prepared to triple HemaTech’s estimated valuation—privately.”

“That’s extremely generous,” Elliott said flatly. Indeed, it was more than twice what he’d imagined possible. “But what if I say no? What if my primary goal is to change the world?”

The table abruptly went still. Inhumanly, impossibly still.

“That would be a serious mistake.” Romanov set down his fork with a deliberate click. “Were you to choose such a noble, but unfortunate course, we would simply invest in your competitors. And when they surpassed you—and we would ensure that they eventually would do so—the market would discover exactly why HemaTech failed to capitalize on its erstwhile head start.”

He smiled at Elliott, a cruel, mirthless smile. “How many accounting gymnastics did Boschwitz require to make your numbers sing their lovely little tune, Mr. Grahame? How many corners did you cut, how many expenses did you push far off into the future, in order to construct that textbook ramp that the analysts so admire?”

Elliott’s blood ran cold. They knew about Immy’s workarounds.

He forced himself to breathe slowly, his fingers tightening around the stem of his wineglass. They knew. Of course they knew. These men didn’t just have money—they had reach. Global reach. The sort of reach that could easily transform a few creative accounting maneuvers into a very public, very federal case if they were so inclined.

Nevertheless, he steeled himself to meet Romanov’s gaze evenly. "Immy’s books are airtight. A few optimistic interpretations of revenue recognition, sure, but there’s nothing that wouldn’t hold up under scrutiny. Even SEC-level scrutiny."

Astor chuckled, swirling his wine. "Oh, Elliott. Do you really think the SEC cares about interpretations when the headlines are screaming 'Theranos 2.0'?” He snapped his fingers, and one of the silent attendants materialized with a slim dossier. “Especially when certain discrepancies in your preclinical trial data happen to come to light?"

Elliott’s stomach lurched. They had the lab reports! Almost certainly including the one where the control group’s anomalies had been downplayed.

Kjerstin leaned forward, her voice low. "You’re not a fraud, Elliott. We know that. You are legit. What you’ve accomplished is real! But I’m sure you are aware that when it comes to high finance, perception is everything. And right now, you’re one leaked email away from becoming Elizabeth Holmes with a Y chromosome!"

Her barb struck home. Elliott clenched his jaw. "So that’s your play? Blackmail?"

"Leverage," Medici corrected smoothly. "We’re offering you a true partnership, Elliott. One where your technology transforms the world quietly, without the circus of the media and the chaos of the public markets. And in return?" He spread his hands. "We make your problems disappear. All of them."

Sofia’s fingers traced idle circles on Elliott’s wrist. "Think about it, caro. No more begging VCs for funding. No more answering to ignorant shareholders. Just pure, unfettered progress!”

Elliott shrugged her hand off. "At what cost? Burying the biggest medical breakthrough in history so a few billionaire octogenarians can live longer?"

Romanov’s smile didn’t reach his eyes. "There are certain factors here beyond your current comprehension. But in short, yes."

A tense silence settled over the table. Elliott studied their faces—the casual arrogance of men and women who were not accustomed to being told no. Direct resistance was pointless. He needed to buy himself some time. Fast.

"Let’s say I entertain your offer," he said slowly. "What guarantees do I have that you won’t just take the IP and sideline me?"

Fujiwara finally spoke, his voice like steel wrapped in silk. "Our money. And our word."

Elliott barked a laugh. "Forgive me, but I’ll need something more formal than a handshake deal."

Medici sighed, as if disappointed by the tedious necessity of paperwork. "You will, of course, be provided with a proper mutually-binding legal contract. Our lawyers have already drawn it up for yours to review, and there are no surprises. You retain forty percent equity, operational control, and a seat at our table." He paused. "The latter, of course, after a suitable probationary period."

Forty percent. That was ten more than he expected. It was, he had to admit, a phenomenal offer.

"How long before I merit a board seat?"

"Long enough to prove your loyalty," the Italian said.

"In other words, it will be at your discretion."

Astor shrugged. "Call it insurance. We’re investing a great deal of time and money in you, Elliott. Your brilliance. Your ambition. Your vision." His smile turned cynical. "And most of all, your discretion."

Elliott reached for the glass of very expensive wine, seeking to buy a little more time to think things through. "Your offer is more than fair. It’s excellent, although I’d prefer three board seats, and all three of them right away. But I’ll need 48 hours to review this. A change of this magnitude... I’ll need to consult my board."

Medici wagged his finger mockingly. "You are the board, Mr. Grahame! That collection of mediocrities and never-weres you’ve assembled are nothing more than a rubber stamp.” He gestured to the villa. "But please, use my study. Call your CFO and go through whatever motions you deem necessary. We’ll wait. We have all the time in the world."

The unspoken truth hung in the air like Medici’s Cheshire smile. There was no walking away. No deal was not an option.

Elliott stood, wine glass in hand, his chair scraping loud against the stone. "Well, then, I’d better get started."

