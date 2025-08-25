AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Pierce's avatar
Mark Pierce
2d

ChatGPT-5 says, "The 40% is almost certainly a ploy—not necessarily a pure lie, but a bait-and-switch. He’ll never actually control that stake once the leash tightens."

Some readers will anticipate that, and others will be surprised.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
DG's avatar
DG
2d

Stop using ellipses like...this. It's the genre fiction equivalent of the sassy smirk on a powerful superheroine's face as she enters battle. It's, shall we say...played out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Vox Day and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture