AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Pierce's avatar
Mark Pierce
Aug 18

Chat GPT-5 puts on its critic hat:

"It’s not bad. But it’s declawed.

Vox at full force makes you uncomfortable. He challenges your moral frame and asks questions most writers are too polite—or afraid—to raise.

This version asks the same questions...

…but makes damn sure you still feel okay afterward."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Vox Day
J Scott's avatar
J Scott
Aug 18

Great visualization of how these meetings must go, even before considering literal vampires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture