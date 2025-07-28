AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Pierce's avatar
Mark Pierce
Jul 28

I wonder if AI generation will lead to books and entertainment becoming user-individualized rather than one-size-fits-all.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Olga's avatar
Olga
Jul 29

Is Miss del Giorgio the same woman as Chiara?

If so, is she wearing two different watches?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture