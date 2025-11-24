Most of you here are quite familiar with OUT OF THE SHADOWS, which I began as an experiment in AI-enhanced writing a few months ago. Not only was the experiment succesful, but such is the power of Claude Opus 4.1, the model that I utilized, that I managed to finish the entire 260-page novel this weekend, and it is now available on Amazon for literally the lowest price possible, $0.99. It’s also available on Kindle Unlimited for KU subscribers.

To put this in context, it took me seven years to complete A SEA OF SKULLS. Granted, that is part of an epic fantasy series and is a massive beast of nearly 300,000 words, but utilizing Claude has enabled me to increase my literary productivity by at least 25x. As for the idea that there is much in the way of quality being lost, I would simply suggest reading the book and making your own determination.

Now that the book is done, the serial will pick up again next Monday where it left off, as I proceed with the sequel, which has already been mapped out and will be entitled A MERCILESS NIGHT.

OUT OF THE SHADOWS delivers a gripping exploration of power, transformation, and the hidden forces that shape our world. When a brilliant biotech entrepreneur stumbles upon evidence that the infamous Theranos scandal was merely a cover for something far more sinister, he unknowingly sets in motion a chain of events that will change humanity forever. What begins as a Silicon Valley success story rapidly evolves into a violent journey through a reality where the impossible is real, and the darkest myths of human history emerge from the shadows with terrifying consequences for the entire world. This fast-paced thriller masterfully blends corporate intrigue, political machination, and visceral action into an unforgettable narrative. The novel poses haunting questions about progress and predation, about what men are willing to sacrifice for power, and whether humanity can maintain its soul when faced with forces beyond its imagination. Set in The Midnight World created by author Vox Day and comics legend Chuck Dixon for their Midnight’s War comic, OUT OF THE SHADOWS is vampire fiction that pulls no punches—a harrowing philosophical ride about the price of ambition and what happens when humanity discovers it’s no longer at the top of the food chain.

It is not at all necessary to be even remotely familiar with the Midnight’s War comics to dive into this genuinely dark story about the intersection of the business of modern science with some of Man’s most frightening myths.

An excerpt from OUT OF THE SHADOWS: