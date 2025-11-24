OUT OF THE SHADOWS
The complete AI-enhanced novel is now available
Most of you here are quite familiar with OUT OF THE SHADOWS, which I began as an experiment in AI-enhanced writing a few months ago. Not only was the experiment succesful, but such is the power of Claude Opus 4.1, the model that I utilized, that I managed to finish the entire 260-page novel this weekend, and it is now available on Amazon for literally the lowest price possible, $0.99. It’s also available on Kindle Unlimited for KU subscribers.
To put this in context, it took me seven years to complete A SEA OF SKULLS. Granted, that is part of an epic fantasy series and is a massive beast of nearly 300,000 words, but utilizing Claude has enabled me to increase my literary productivity by at least 25x. As for the idea that there is much in the way of quality being lost, I would simply suggest reading the book and making your own determination.
Now that the book is done, the serial will pick up again next Monday where it left off, as I proceed with the sequel, which has already been mapped out and will be entitled A MERCILESS NIGHT.
OUT OF THE SHADOWS delivers a gripping exploration of power, transformation, and the hidden forces that shape our world. When a brilliant biotech entrepreneur stumbles upon evidence that the infamous Theranos scandal was merely a cover for something far more sinister, he unknowingly sets in motion a chain of events that will change humanity forever. What begins as a Silicon Valley success story rapidly evolves into a violent journey through a reality where the impossible is real, and the darkest myths of human history emerge from the shadows with terrifying consequences for the entire world.
This fast-paced thriller masterfully blends corporate intrigue, political machination, and visceral action into an unforgettable narrative. The novel poses haunting questions about progress and predation, about what men are willing to sacrifice for power, and whether humanity can maintain its soul when faced with forces beyond its imagination.
Set in The Midnight World created by author Vox Day and comics legend Chuck Dixon for their Midnight’s War comic, OUT OF THE SHADOWS is vampire fiction that pulls no punches—a harrowing philosophical ride about the price of ambition and what happens when humanity discovers it’s no longer at the top of the food chain.
It is not at all necessary to be even remotely familiar with the Midnight’s War comics to dive into this genuinely dark story about the intersection of the business of modern science with some of Man’s most frightening myths.
An excerpt from OUT OF THE SHADOWS:
Rome at night was a different city than the one tourists saw by day. Elliott was driven through empty streets, past landmarks that looked subtly wrong in the darkness, as if the city’s ancient architecture revealed its true face only when human eyes weren’t watching. The car didn’t take him to Villa Capelli as he expected, but to a modern office building in the EUR district, its glass and steel facade a stark contrast to the ancient city surrounding it.
Medici’s corporate offices occupied the top five floors, accessible only by a private elevator that required both biometric scanning and something else—a quality Elliott could feel but not define, as if the elevator itself was evaluating whether he belonged. When the doors opened on the executive floor, Elliott stepped into a space that managed to be both utterly contemporary and yet timeless.
Lorenzo de Medici stood with his back to the elevator, gazing out at the Roman skyline through floor-to-ceiling windows. He didn’t turn when Elliott entered, but his reflection in the glass tracked Elliott’s approach with predatory attention.
“Do you know what this building stands on?” Medici asked without preamble.
“No.”
“The ruins of a temple to Mithras. Two thousand years ago, Roman soldiers came here to be initiated into mysteries that promised them eternal life.” Medici turned finally, and Elliott was struck by how different he looked in this modern setting, younger and more dangerous. “They were so close to the truth, those ancient cultists. They understood that blood was the key, that sacrifice was necessary, that some men were meant to transcend mortality. They simply lacked the means.”
“You didn’t summon me here for a history lesson.”
“No.” Medici moved to a conference table made of some dark wood that seemed to absorb light. “I summoned you here because the Council has shared its decision with me, and it is one that we need to discuss. It’s a decision that was, in large part, inspired by your recommendations. And their chosen course of action is one in which you will be expected to play an important role.”
Elliott felt a flutter of anticipation mixed with relief. “They’ve agreed to controlled revelation?”
Medici’s laugh was like breaking glass. “Oh, they’ve agreed to revelation, Elliott. But ‘controlled’ is not the word I would use to describe it.” He gestured for Elliott to sit, then poured two glasses of something that looked like wine but smelled of copper and old earth. “The Council has voted—unanimously, I might add—to end the Masquerade.”
Medici raised his glass in a mock toast. “At last, the world will know that vampires are real.”
“That’s... that’s good, isn’t it? It’s what we proposed. Gradual revelation, controlling the narrative—”
“Is that what you think you told them?” Medici’s smile was sharp as a Venetian’s glass dagger.