AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Redwood Bear's avatar
Redwood Bear
3h

Admitting you were wrong is highly commendable. It makes you even more credible and trust worthy.

Reply
Share
Freeholder's avatar
Freeholder
3h

I've added a similar state to my AI on steelman stating if it is an honest argument or performative. The fact that it admits some arguments are performative in a steelman case is interesting.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture