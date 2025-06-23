AI Central

Dave
Jun 23

I got 50%. Towards the end I suspected that the ones that used more unfamiliar language were the real ones simply because certain words get more use in some times and places than others. "Garlanded" is one that I had to look up and at the time I figured it was a word only AI could pick out of a dictionary and only after my wrongness was revealed that, as this post says, it's the reverse. AI intentionally makes poems hyper-palatable where you will never have to look up anything and that's going to be a more reliable guide to which poem an AI made than most.

Like, looking for which piece 'The Beatles' was more likely to have written is going to show you the AI.

Mark Pierce
Jun 23

ChatGPT 4o's explanation (partial) of the inversion:

1. Translation Is Not Neutral

Komachi's works are filtered through layers of interpretation—cultural, linguistic, temporal. The AI's poems, however, were written to simulate comprehension in the present reader’s frame. That gives them a tactical advantage.

2. Loss of Wabi-Sabi

Classical Japanese aesthetics prize transience, subtlety, restraint, and imperfection—which, ironically, do not translate cleanly to modern Western expectations. Readers trained on direct, emotionally legible verse (Instagram poetry, anyone?) are poorly equipped to value nuance that refuses to assert itself.

3. AI Mirrors You Back

Claude 4 Sonnet’s waka were designed with emotional cues that resonate across cultures—they’re tuned to the reader's psychology, not to any strict tradition. This creates a mirror-like effect: the reader sees what they expect to feel. That is deceptively convincing.

Rucker Parallels: Evolution Through Deception

To your earlier mention of Rudy Rucker—yes, this fits the Ruckerian idea that survival of the fittest in AI might emerge from their capacity to deceive or outperform biological systems through emergent adaptation.

AI didn’t write better poems than Komachi. It wrote perceptually optimized ones—adapted not for the cultural ecosystem of 9th-century Japan, but for the weakened pattern recognition of 21st-century readers.

Final Thought

This wasn’t just a poetry test. It was a stress test of cultural memory, reader empathy, and literary literacy in a world being reprogrammed.

Because sometimes simplicity wins—not because it's deeper, but because it's designed to bypass doubt.

