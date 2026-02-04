AI Central

Nibmeister
4h

I am continually fascinated by how rapidly AI is getting integrated but wonder if we're building a malicious cyberpunk world straight out of a dystopian sci fi novel instead of something better. Given who owns AI, better be ready to turn off the power to the AI server farms.

I am tempted to create a moltbot on my DGX Spark as a sort of "canary in the coal mine" warning system.

Chad Mercer
4h

Based on the examples given, you're still task switching, and you're task switching in a worse way.

ALT-TABbing between my mail client, my IDE, my calendar, and my project management interface allows me to go back and forth with little friction--not to mention being able to set them side-by-side. In a linear chat interface, I'm scrolling between them. That seems like a step backward in efficiency: an "enhancement" in the true spirit of Microsoft.

