AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuckie Pierce's avatar
Chuckie Pierce
Jul 15

Biggest one is AI getting confused after a few rounds of editing. It can start to emphasize or add things completely irrelevant to the story's design.

Usually happens when discussing the work and potential futures. "No, AI, I do not want you to continue utilizing those hypotheticals tgat aren't going to be included in tje final draft." The solution is to start a new session to get it back on track.

I have yet to produce a "fully AI work" as the current process is to write the story and use AI for revising purposes while I make the adjustments by hand.

It does limit AI-isms as the AI is "airgapped" from the text.

1 reply by Vox Day
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Jul 15

I’ve noticed that AI when creating dialogue between two characters is often very abrupt, like it’s running down its checklist of bullet points that you provided in an outline. This makes it feel very unnatural as people tend to ease into uncomfortable topics.

Also, most surprising to me is how AI gets things wrong like a real person does. Sometimes events happen out of sequence even though I provide a timeline/outline of the sequence. And sometimes it “forgets” basic facts about the character/events.

4 replies
15 more comments...

