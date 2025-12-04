AI Central

Mark Pierce
1d

Creators: Download Your Suno Tracks Now Before the Locks Tighten

A quick PSA for anyone using Suno right now:

With the Warner “partnership” settling in, Suno is no longer the tool you signed up for.

When a legacy industry gains leverage over a generative model, history shows the same sequence every time:

Terms of Service get rewritten (retroactively).

Old outputs quietly disappear or become restricted.

Exports get capped, compressed, or paywalled.

New compliance filters reshape what the model allows.

If you’ve created anything on Suno that matters to you — anything you want to keep, remix, reuse, or protect from corporate veto power — download it now. And save it somewhere offline. Redundancy is your friend.

This is what happens when a model is effectively seized by a rights-holder trying to bend the future back toward the past.

Suno will survive.

Your creative archive might not.

Back it up.

Jason the Gentleman's avatar
Jason the Gentleman
1d

I'll be adding this to my Plex so my kids and family 'discover' it and listen a few times, giving Christ praise : )

