0:00 -4:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You might recall an earlier version of this Christmas carol last year, but that was back in the very early days of Suno. So, I took the opportunity to produce a new mix of THIS VERY NIGHT using 5.0. It turned out so well that I think I’m going to send it over to Max for remixing and remastering, but in the meantime, feel free to celebrate the onset of the Advent season with the first of what I hope will be several Christmas-themed songs.