It's Christmastime
New music tech means new Christmas carols
You might recall an earlier version of this Christmas carol last year, but that was back in the very early days of Suno. So, I took the opportunity to produce a new mix of THIS VERY NIGHT using 5.0. It turned out so well that I think I’m going to send it over to Max for remixing and remastering, but in the meantime, feel free to celebrate the onset of the Advent season with the first of what I hope will be several Christmas-themed songs.
Creators: Download Your Suno Tracks Now Before the Locks Tighten
A quick PSA for anyone using Suno right now:
With the Warner “partnership” settling in, Suno is no longer the tool you signed up for.
When a legacy industry gains leverage over a generative model, history shows the same sequence every time:
Terms of Service get rewritten (retroactively).
Old outputs quietly disappear or become restricted.
Exports get capped, compressed, or paywalled.
New compliance filters reshape what the model allows.
If you’ve created anything on Suno that matters to you — anything you want to keep, remix, reuse, or protect from corporate veto power — download it now. And save it somewhere offline. Redundancy is your friend.
This is what happens when a model is effectively seized by a rights-holder trying to bend the future back toward the past.
Suno will survive.
Your creative archive might not.
Back it up.
I'll be adding this to my Plex so my kids and family 'discover' it and listen a few times, giving Christ praise : )