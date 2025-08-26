Fandom Pulse reports on what has to be one of the most feeble and futile protests in the history of Man’s war on technological progress.

Last week, Heather Antos and other comic book industry activists threw a fit over a booth using AI image generators at Fan Expo Canada, inciting BlueSky users who attended the con to nearly riot, at which point the police were called to protect the Bell Canada booth. The comic industry is very afraid of artificial intelligence, and for good reason, as it’s going to be replacing most of the artists in the mainstream industry due to it being able to produce far superior work without the ego, missed deadlines, and crazy political baggage that comes with all of these creators. Fan Expo Canada had a booth for Bell Canada where people could go up and take a picture and it would, with AI technology, make that picture into a comic book art style for fun for the show. It was an innocuous thing, but several industry professionals seethed on social media, led by IDW Publishing editor Heather Antos who went viral attacking the booth. She posted to BlueSky, “So here's a fun one. there's a booth doing free on the spot AI portraits of people at fan expo canada. in artist alley.” This post drew a lot of industry attention with more than 100 quote tweets and 148 comments from several industry professionals decrying AI’s existence as if they can somehow magically get rid of it through their angry words.

I’m sure the entire world is going to rise up in arms at the behest of a few failed comic book writers who spend most of their time attempting to shoehorn social justice into everything from Star Trek to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As one commenter here noted wryly: Why is it that sidelined people always think that their opinions about being sidelined matters?

You’re on the bench for a reason, and that reason is that you are irrelevant. So you can either come to terms with the new reality or you will be left behind and forgotten. In fact, you will probably be forgotten either way, since even if you created something genuine back in the day that is widely used in the present and influenced the direction of the future, it’s now just part of history and no one will remember that you had anything to do with it.

Remember, creating AI-generated images of comics is reprehensible. Don’t do it.