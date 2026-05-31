It Ain't Far
Suno 5.5's production quality is spectacular
The remarkable thing about this song is that it is untouched by any mastering. Which means that Suno is delivering higher audio quality than it was even in its excellent previous interation. This is an unmastered MP3 of Soulsigma’s elegiac new It Ain’t Far.
Suno has very tight prompting, and is quite impressive.
Rocking song.
Incredible.
The Hellmouth has at most two years before all of the pieces fall into place where any person with a creative vision can make his own movies and videos and need not bow to (((TPTB))).