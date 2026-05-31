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J Scott's avatar
J Scott
10h

Suno has very tight prompting, and is quite impressive.

Rocking song.

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Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
10h

Incredible.

The Hellmouth has at most two years before all of the pieces fall into place where any person with a creative vision can make his own movies and videos and need not bow to (((TPTB))).

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