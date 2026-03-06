AI Central

Snowyteller
6h

Just this morning, the lyrics of a song about how anyone could be an Australian dingo on the internet came to mind, put it together, pasted it to claude, did a wee cleaning, got a style prompt from claude based on the lyrics and particular band sounds, threw both into suno and with a few gens, got something nice.

May have been less than an hour from urge to song.

Totally forgot to ask for at least three style prompts to enable mixing and matching for the musically illiterate self, but could have.

Andreas Coen
8h

Heads up: in the EU, Erika is in the public domain. You can legally make AI covers.

