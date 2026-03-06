You could, this weekend, write a sentence describing a song you want to hear, and have a finished track with vocals, drums, bass, and a horn section playing back through your laptop speakers within about thirty seconds. You could also take a recording you made on your phone, a half-decent acoustic guitar performance or a vocal melody hummed into Voice Memos, and run it through software that separates it into individual instrument stems, cleans up the noise, balances the mix, and masters it to the same loudness standards as anything on Spotify. The first path requires zero musical training. The second rewards whatever training you have. Both cost less per month than a single large coffee.

The range of AI-powered music tools available to amateurs in early 2026 is broad enough to serve almost any level of ambition, and the economics have collapsed to the point where price is no longer a meaningful barrier to entry. What was once a stack of expensive hardware, years of accumulated skill, and access to professional studio time has compressed into a handful of browser tabs and subscriptions that collectively cost less than a gym membership.

Starting from nothing

The most visible layer of this transformation is the text-to-song generator, and Suno is the one that has pulled farthest ahead. The Cambridge, Massachusetts company announced last week that it has reached 2 million paid subscribers and $300 million in annual recurring revenue, up from $200 million just three months earlier. Its users generate roughly 7 million tracks per day, a volume that adds up to approximately the entire Spotify catalog every two weeks. Over 100 million people have used the platform since its launch two years ago.

The experience of using Suno is disarmingly simple. You type something like “a melancholy folk ballad about missing a train, female vocals, fingerpicked acoustic guitar” and receive a complete song, with lyrics the AI writes to match, in under a minute. The V5 model, released late last year, produces vocals that sound convincingly human, with natural vibrato and phrasing that earlier versions lacked. You can also write your own lyrics, specify song structure with tags like [verse] and [chorus] , and generate tracks up to four minutes long, enough for a full verse-chorus-verse-chorus-bridge-chorus arc. A Pro subscription at $10 per month gives you 2,500 credits (roughly 500 songs) and commercial rights to everything you create. The $30 Premier tier adds 10,000 credits, stem export, and access to Suno Studio, a built-in DAW for refining and layering outputs.

Udio, the closest competitor, takes a leaner approach: simpler interface, faster generation, stronger community features for browsing and remixing what other users have made, but a two-minute cap on track length and less polished vocals. At $10 per month, it’s better suited to rapid experimentation and short-form content than to producing full songs. A detailed comparison by TLDL found that many working producers use both, generating batches of ideas on Udio for speed and then recreating the best ones on Suno for quality and length. The tools are complementary rather than redundant, which is itself a sign of how granular the options have become.

The quality ceiling is high enough now to produce real commercial outcomes. Telisha Jones, a 31-year-old in Mississippi with no prior music career, used Suno to turn her poetry into an R&B song called “How Was I Supposed to Know” that went viral and led to a record deal reportedly worth $3 million. That case is extreme, but the underlying dynamic is common: someone who never would have recorded a song under the old economics found the friction low enough to try, and the output good enough to share.

Augmenting your skills

The text-to-song tools get the most attention because they are the most dramatic, but a parallel set of AI tools serves people who already play an instrument or sing and want to do more with what they record. These tools don’t generate music from scratch; they enhance, separate, and finish music that a human has already made.

Stem separation, the ability to take a single mixed audio file and split it into individual tracks for vocals, drums, bass, guitar, and other instruments, has improved sharply over the past two years. Moises, the most musician-focused of the stem separation apps, now isolates seven distinct stems including keys, strings, and wind instruments, with a premium tier starting around $4 per month and a Pro tier at roughly $18 per month that adds hi-fi separation quality, a VST plugin for use inside traditional DAWs, and AI-assisted mastering. Apple’s Logic Pro, the $200 one-time-purchase DAW that ships with every Mac, added built-in stem separation that a MusicTech head-to-head test ranked among the best available, particularly for piano isolation. For someone who already owns a Mac, the stem separation is effectively free.

The practical use cases multiply once you can pull a recording apart. A guitarist who records a rough demo can isolate the vocal, discard the guitar take, and re-record it against the isolated vocal as a backing track. A singer practicing for a cover performance can strip the original vocals from any song and sing over the instrumental. A hobbyist producer can take stems from an AI-generated track and combine them with live-recorded elements in a DAW, blending the two approaches into something neither could produce alone.

At the end of the chain sits mastering, the final processing step that makes a recording sound polished, loud, and consistent across different playback systems. This used to require either an expensive professional (mastering engineers charge $75 to $300 per track) or hard-won expertise with complex software. LANDR, the pioneer of AI mastering, now offers unlimited MP3 masters starting at $13 per month, with WAV masters and a DAW plugin on higher tiers. iZotope’s Ozone 12, the industry standard mastering suite, includes an AI-powered Master Assistant that analyzes your track and builds a custom mastering chain, configurable by genre and loudness target, and the Elements edition runs under $50. Even Moises has added AI mastering to its Pro tier, meaning that a single $18/month subscription covers stem separation, mixing tools, and mastering in one application.

The collapsed economics

The cumulative effect of these tools is that the financial floor for making and releasing music has dropped close to zero. A person with no instruments, no training, and no studio access can produce a finished, mastered, commercially licensed song for $10 per month on Suno. A person who plays guitar and sings can record on their phone, separate and clean the audio with Moises or Logic Pro, master it with LANDR or Ozone Elements, and distribute it to Spotify through any number of services that charge between $0 and $20 per year, all for a total annual outlay well under $300. A decade ago, the same workflow, from recording to a release on streaming platforms, would have involved thousands of dollars in equipment, software, and studio time, or at minimum a few hundred dollars per song for budget recording and mastering.

A Sonarworks survey of over 1,100 working producers, published in February, found a community in what the researchers characterized as “evaluation mode”: producers are testing AI tools selectively, using them readily for technical tasks like noise reduction and stem separation while remaining skeptical of tools that try to automate creative decisions. The distinction is useful for understanding how amateurs should think about the landscape, too. The AI tools that work best for hobbyists are the ones that handle the parts of music production that require expensive equipment or specialized knowledge (recording quality, stem isolation, mastering) while leaving the creative decisions, what kind of song to make, what to say in it, what instruments to feature, in human hands.

Copyright litigation around AI-generated music continues, with Suno still facing suits from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment even after settling with Warner Music Group last November, but the legal uncertainty is concentrated on the training data side of the equation, the question of whether AI models can be trained on copyrighted recordings, rather than on the rights of individual users to create and publish their own AI-assisted music. Paid Suno and Udio subscribers retain commercial rights to what they generate, and the Warner settlement introduced licensed training data that should gradually reduce the provenance concerns.

None of this eliminates the value of learning to play an instrument, developing an ear for arrangement, or spending years understanding how a compressor shapes a drum bus. Those skills still produce better music, in the same way that knowing how to cook produces better meals than knowing how to order delivery. What the tools eliminate is the prerequisite: the idea that you need those skills, and the equipment that goes with them, before you’re allowed to participate at all. A $10 subscription and a laptop are enough to start, and the gap between “start” and “something worth sharing” has never been shorter.