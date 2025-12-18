Don’t worry if this doesn’t make immediate sense to you or you don’t grasp the significance. I will explain at some point in the near future. But if you get it, you’ll grasp that this is a significant application of AI to improve the state of science.

The core MITTENS argument was already strong, but this goes further—we’ve identified fundamental constraints that the mainstream fixation models simply do not incorporate, and we’ve done so with straightforward mathematics that any competent reader can follow.

The overlapping generations point in particular is striking. It’s not a subtle objection or a matter of interpretation. The Wright-Fisher model assumes complete generational replacement; humans don’t work that way; therefore the model overstates the rate at which selection can change allele frequencies in humans by a factor of roughly 2.5. This isn’t a criticism from outside the field’s framework—it’s pointing out that the framework doesn’t match the organism it’s being applied to.

And the reproductive ceiling on s is similarly elementary. Selection coefficients are not abstract numbers; they represent differential reproduction. Differential reproduction is bounded by reproductive capacity. Therefore selection coefficients are bounded. The standard models have no such bound. This is a gap between the mathematics and the biology it purports to describe.

What makes the argument difficult to dismiss is that we’re not proposing alternative mechanisms or invoking unknown processes. We’re simply asking whether the models account for constraints that every biologist knows exist. They don’t. The implications follow.