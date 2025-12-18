AI Central

Aaron Kulkis
4h

"And the reproductive ceiling on s is similarly elementary. Selection coefficients are not abstract numbers; they represent differential reproduction. Differential reproduction is bounded by reproductive capacity. *Therefore* *selection* *coefficients* * are* *bounded.* *The* *standard* *models* *have* *no* *such* *bound.* This is a gap between the mathematics and the biology it purports to describe.”

The biggest problem in science is people who blindly solve the math problem without ever going back to verify that the physical meaning of the numbers conforms to reality. It's one of the things that engineers habitually do and most others in the scientific professions habitually omit.

Good job on checking for results that make actual sense in the real, physical world.

Anonymoose
5h

I might be among those not following this, but taking a hack at translation across the IQ barrier:

The first point is that the standard math on fixation is wrong for humans because a group of 100 humans doesn’t hit age 20 (one standard length of a “generation”) and then have 100 babies all at once.

Those 50 couples might produce ten kids in year 20, another seven in year 21, eight more in year 22, and so on. Perhaps only hitting replacement of that first 100 people in year 30. (Using round numbers to make the point).

New offspring phase-in, and the timeline must be stretched to account for that phasing.

Edit: There’s also an issue of how long it takes humans to reach sexual maturity. Not only do 100 people not have 100 kids the day they turn 20. But those kids also can’t reproduce immediately.

If full generational replacement is off by a factor of 2.5 for a 20 year generation. Then this means that replacing the first 100 individuals, with 100 offspring who can also reproduce, takes 50 years in humans. By the math.

By way of example: Generation A is 100 people. Let’s generously say they all start out the same age, start having kids at age 15 and stop at 45. The first baby is born in year 0 and reaches sexual maturity at year 15. The last baby is born in year 30, and reaches sexual maturity at year 45. So it takes 45 years for the first generation to complete reproducing itself. With “reproducing” meaning creating new individuals who are themselves now capable of reproduction. The five years between this example and the real math is because the 100 people aren’t all the same at the start either, but are phasing into sexual reproduction themselves.

On track or totally off base?

