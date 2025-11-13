My new book, How To Write Great AI Fiction, is out today after so many have been asking questions about my process. I’ve posted the whole introduction below so you can see what’s in store. Make sure to pre-order!

Introduction: The Creative Revolution You Can’t Ignore

The publishing world is having a meltdown.

Authors are declaring war on artificial intelligence. Writing groups are banning AI-assisted work. Publishers are scrambling to detect “artificial” content. Meanwhile, a quiet revolution is happening in the keyboards of writers who understand what AI actually is: the most powerful creative tool since the word processor.

But here’s the problem everyone’s missing in this hysteria: most people are using AI wrong.

Walk through any online writing community today and you’ll find two camps. The first camp treats AI like a magic story-generating machine. They type “write me a fantasy novel about dragons” and wonder why the output reads like generic slop that could have been written by anyone, anywhere, about anything. The second camp rejects AI entirely, convinced that using any artificial assistance will somehow corrupt their pure artistic vision.

Both camps are wrong.

The real issue isn’t AI itself—it’s that most writers don’t understand the craft well enough to use AI effectively. They’re trying to use a precision instrument like a hammer, then complaining when it doesn’t work.

The Slop Problem Is Real

Let’s be honest about what’s flooding the market. Amazon’s Kindle store is drowning in AI-generated books that read like they were written by a committee of robots who learned English from instruction manuals. These books share the same telltale signs: repetitive phrasing, generic descriptions, characters who sound identical, and plots that follow predictable patterns without any human insight or emotional truth.

This is what happens when people treat AI as a replacement for skill instead of an amplifier of it.

The authors creating this content don’t understand story structure, character development, or what makes prose engaging. They don’t know how to craft a compelling scene or write dialogue that sounds like real people talking. So when they ask AI to “write a story,” they get exactly what they deserve: artificial intelligence producing artificial stories.

But this flood of mediocrity creates an opportunity for writers who understand both craft and technology.

AI as Force Multiplier, Not Replacement

Here’s what the anti-AI crowd doesn’t understand: every technological advancement in writing has faced the same resistance. When typewriters replaced handwriting, purists claimed it would destroy the personal connection between writer and words. When word processors replaced typewriters, traditionalists worried that easy editing would make writers lazy and careless.

AI is just the next step in this evolution.

Used properly, AI doesn’t replace creativity—it amplifies it. It doesn’t eliminate the need for skill—it multiplies the impact of the skills you already have. A master carpenter doesn’t become less skilled when he trades his hand saw for a power saw. He becomes more productive while maintaining the same level of craftsmanship.

The key word is “master.” You have to know what you’re doing first.

The Craftsman’s Approach

Throughout this book, I’ll show you the process I use to write fiction with AI assistance—a method that produces work indistinguishable from traditional writing because it maintains the same standards of quality and creativity.

This isn’t about typing a prompt and hoping for magic. It’s about understanding story structure so well that you can guide AI through each element. It’s about knowing character development deeply enough to create detailed profiles that give AI the foundation for authentic dialogue. It’s about mastering prose style to the point where you can edit AI output to match your voice perfectly.

I use tools like Novelcrafter not because I can’t write, but because I can write well enough to know exactly what I want from the AI and how to get it. I break stories into small, manageable chunks—400 to 500 words at a time—because I understand pacing and scene structure well enough to know where each piece fits in the larger narrative.

Most importantly, I maintain creative control throughout the entire process. AI suggests; I decide. AI generates; I refine. AI provides raw material; I shape it into something uniquely mine.

What You’ll Learn

This book will teach you to use AI as a creative partner, not a creative crutch. You’ll learn to:

Build comprehensive story foundations that give AI the context it needs to produce quality output

Create detailed character profiles that result in authentic, distinct voices

Develop scene-by-scene outlines that maintain narrative momentum

Write prompts that generate exactly what you need, when you need it

Edit AI output to match your unique voice and style

Maintain continuity across long-form fiction projects

Avoid the common pitfalls that produce generic, artificial-sounding prose

But first, you need to understand the fundamentals of fiction writing. Because without that foundation, all the AI tools in the world won’t help you create anything worth reading.

The future belongs to writers who embrace both craft and technology. The question is: will you be one of them?

