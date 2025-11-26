An explanatory guest article and an excellent offer of some highly recommended production services from Max Genie himself.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ll know that AI is now everywhere.

Music is no exception, and it’s becoming more and more common for songs to be created using one of the many AI powered music creation platforms.

Whilst these services are groundbreaking, and technically limitless in what they can do, the results can be hit and miss. And the audio quality of the output is a common weak spot.

So, what can we, as creators/prompters do about this? How can we use what we’re given and take it to the next level?

I covered, in a previous consciousness stream, the advantages of using human controlled analogue mastering to creatively craft Suno tracks without the stems. This can yield surprisingly good results.

But, with the introduction of the stemming and even studio function on Suno (and other sites), today I’m going to take it a step further - mixing the individual stems output from Suno and lifting the lid on some the processes that can elevate a track created by AI.

Suno handily gives us 10 stems and it’s generally good at identifying which instruments belong on which stem. You can reliably get a good drum track, a clear lead vocal and a solid bass track. And, to be blunt, these three things are going to be doing a lot of the heavy lifting in most mixes.

Where it can fall down in terms of quality are things like: acoustic guitars, piano tracks, string lines and, of course, backing vocals. As a result, these are usually the areas which require the most attention.

I’m going to chat through 4 ways below of how creative mixing processes can make the AI nature of the track less obvious and improve the overall sonic quality using the track kindly provided by Vox called One Last Breath.

1. The Vocal - de-verb, new processing, new reverb

2. Strings and piano room sound design

3. Guitar treatment

4. Drum track transient design