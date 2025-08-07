AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuckie Pierce's avatar
Chuckie Pierce
Aug 7

Thank you for the prompt example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GH's avatar
GH
Aug 7

I really like this, and wasnt sure I would at a few points. Long intro, but it goes with the slow crawl, which itself has a Gibson feel to it. Not a lot happening, with a lot of interesting feeling and style.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture