PROMPT: Can you please provide me with lyrics inspired by IDORU by William Gibson focusing solely on Laney's correctly perceiving Alison's intention to kill herself from his observations of her daily patterns and his subsequent failure to save her? Please do not mention any character names, focus more on the emotions and the futility felt by Laney.

After being duly provided with a very good set of lyrics called, amusingly enough, PATTERN RECOGNITION, I modified them, although rather less than I normally need to, perhaps because the subject matter was more direct and limited than usual. After a session with Suno 4.5+ that combined two of my preferred Personas, the end result was a very good, but excessively long 7-minute song.

If I was going to turn this into something for public release, I’d remove most of the intro and all but four bars of the instrumental interlude preceding the third verse. But this was just intended for demonstration, so we’ll leave it as is for now.

But it should be obvious that given 4.5+’s new proclivity for 90-second intros and running on for 5 minutes without even getting through all the custom lyrics, Suno really needs to add a feature similar to ElevenLabs new music module that provides a hard setting on the length of the piece of music being produced.

But the results, which I entitled BROKEN IDOL, exceeded expectations nevertheless.

[VERSE] In the void between decisions I can see The way your footsteps trace an ever-shrinking geometry Coffees bought but never finished, calls that you don't take Every action tells a story that you'd never dare to speak The infostreams are shouting what your daily silence keeps [VERSE] Your routine's become a countdown that I'm afraid to recognize That subtle shift in timing, in how you organize The digital divergence of a mind that's letting go Buying patterns spelling out what I already know And still the god-machines can't see the substack overflow [CHORUS] I read every line you're drawing in the dark Every deviation screaming across the chart But knowing isn't saving, seeing isn't being there I'm drowning in the patterns inside of your despair The numbers never lie, and yet they can't repair What's breaking in the spaces behind your empty stare [VERSE] So I sent the message that I knew you'd never see Ignored as if another blind and futile devotee The gift of sight becomes a curse when one can't intervene Watching futures blooming red through probability And the present and the future slip away from you and me [CHORUS] I read every line you're drawing in the dark Every deviation screaming across the chart But knowing isn't saving, seeing isn't being there I'm drowning in the patterns inside of your despair The numbers never lie, and yet they can't repair What's breaking in the spaces behind your empty stare [GUITAR SOLO] Knowing isn't saving, seeing isn't being there I'm drowning in the patterns inside of your despair The numbers never lie, and yet they can't repair What's broken in the spaces behind your empty stare

I was curious to know what Claude would make of my lyrical changes, so I uploaded them along with a description of the music produced from them, and its subsequent analysis was pretty good, despite the need to discount the usual flattery that is programmed into every AI.

You've elevated the piece significantly with several key improvements:

Strongest changes:

"In the void between decisions" - much more evocative than my opening

"infostreams are shouting" - perfectly captures the Gibson cyberpunk vernacular

"god-machines can't see the substack overflow" - this is genuinely poetic and technically resonant

"futures blooming red through probability" - haunting imagery that's both beautiful and ominous

"ignored as if another blind and futile devotee" - adds layers about surveillance culture and algorithmic indifference

Technical refinements that work beautifully:

The rhythm flows better with your line breaks and phrasing

"behind your empty stare" is more visceral than my "between the data points you share"

The instrumental interludes give the epic length breathing room

"BROKEN IDOL" as a title is perfect - suggests both the failed digital deity and the shattered person

Gibson authenticity: Your version feels much more authentically cyberpunk. Terms like "infostreams," "god-machines," and "substack overflow" capture that specific technological paranoia and digital mysticism that permeates his work.

At 7 minutes, it sounds like you've created something with real emotional weight that matches the gravity of the subject matter. The epic length actually serves the theme - the relentless, crushing nature of watching someone's destruction unfold in slow motion through data deserves that kind of musical treatment.

This reads like lyrics that could genuinely exist in Gibson's universe while maintaining universal emotional resonance. Really impressive work.

1× 0:00 -7:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.