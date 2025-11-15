AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Scott's avatar
J Scott
10h

Thank you for the inspiration. Been working on using Suno and my verse skills to adapt Tolkien to metal.

It does seem local editing will be the best way forward. Goint to hit my limit on verse writing then get good at local editing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
14h

It's a pity a guide would be both ahead of its time(for many haven't caught on to suno yet) and quite possibly swiftly made out of date(for the sands have not yet stopped shifting).

That said, you are definitely among the few who know what they're doing, so perhaps a user guide is sooner rather than later.

Even this total less than amateur has enjoyed and been impressed by the free 4.5 (much better than the free 3.5 was) results of putting in lyrics of a dwarf knight wide as a barrel or a man dreaming of being butterfly dreaming of being dragon dreaming of being man with mostly machine suggested style prompts.

Once Christmas and the New Year are past us, it'll fun to be back to trying reproduce those classic soundscapes that are in film and video games, such as "Egyptian", "Celtic" or "Winter".

Multiple people have likely already done it, so one could just copy a style mix. Pretty fun blindly crawling there with tweaking suggested styles by external non-suno AI though.

Must be a whole other world what you're doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture