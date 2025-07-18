AI Central

Black
Jul 18

I am greatly relieved to know that Dave Barry is still alive and still not making things up.

Chuckie Pierce
Jul 18

AI is unintentionally giving us plausible deniability.

"What? No, I didn't say that. He's dead!

Although, it does open the door to serious manipulation and supression if AIs fabricate a story to, say, make someone unhireable.

"You have to let me go? I was literally in a meeting with you when those murders took place!"

