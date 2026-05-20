AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monkeyb00y's avatar
Monkeyb00y
4m

This totally isn't going to backfire.

Reply
Share
Avalanche's avatar
Avalanche
31mEdited

"Pointing at a date in an email offers to schedule a meeting. Selecting two images, a living room and a photograph of a couch, prompts a visualization of the combination"

Dear God in heaven! They've refined an AI into a super gamma -- or into Clippy with massively increased power! WHO wants a gamma 'aide' -- obsequious or polite -- hovering at your fingertips 24/7 and asking "Can I help?" "Can I do this thing YOU DID NOT ASK FOR for you?" "Do you want me to do this?" "How about that?" At least you could shut Clippy off!

Anyone else remember, back in the dawn of cell phones, that "as a helper!!" -- if you were trying to surreptitiously dial 911 while hiding behind the couch from an invader -- the phone would SOUND OUT the 911?! Hell was raised. Modifications were made so it would be silent. Don't remember if the owner had to SET it to shutthehellup at least for dialing 911.

Horrifying! Wonder if it's keeping logs of everything you do.... Does anyone ... "Recall"?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture