Vox Day
Aug 12

I'm an Anthropic man myself. Give me reliable text and I don't care if it costs a little more. Both systems are eminently affordable.

Julie C
Aug 12

"Temperature settings matter significantly for GPT-5. Testing at lower temperatures (0.7 instead of 1.0) reduced the poetic tendencies and improved instruction adherence, though it also diminished some creative spark."

Wow, that's interesting. Lots of interesting implications there. I don't have access to Claude or Chat at the moment; is temperature something you can actually control for, or is that simply based on the activity of the servers at any given moment?

As far as tradeoffs between cost and creative quality go, based on what I've read here if I were to take the novel plunge with an AI assist I'd probably try to use both - Chat as the seed of an idea, then Claude to shape it into something more grounded. But if I had to choose just one, it would be Claude. If the story is worth telling, it's worth being told well.

