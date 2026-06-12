AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andreas Coen's avatar
Andreas Coen
8h

This sounds like a challenge in languages like German, where so much comprehension and structure leans on the the last word in a sentence (typically a verb).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Infogalactic AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture