First, We Kill All the Em-Dashes
Writing the perfect AI sentence
Of all the sentences that ever AI’d, this one AIs the most.
“Sarah Chen could feel the heavy weight of the em-dashes upon the padded shoulders of her suit—the suit that cost more than the average woman earned in a year.”
Seriously, what is with AI’s absolute fascination with the name “Chen”?
I asked my friends, Marcus Webb and Patricia Okonkwo about this—they agreed the em-dashes were definitely a problem and need to be dealt with.
But—for now at least—we still have human editors.
It is enough.
It will have to be enough.
Claude Sonnet 4 put, not one, but two Sarah Martinez's into my novel. And a Teresa Chen, too.
Going forward, I'm creating a name list.