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Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
3h

The Hellmouth is doomed. Good.

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Cube Cubis's avatar
Cube Cubis
4h

Still. Imagine 5yrs ago someone telling you you could make a near perfect to real life video based on a prompt and wiating a few mins. It is absolutely insane tech. It is astonishing how good it will be soon. Kinda scary.

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