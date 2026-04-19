AI video is not quite there, but it’s definitely getting closer. Here is a 2-minute video I put together out of Seedance 2.0 clips based on the script for THE GHOSTS OF BANGKOK. The audio is dreadful, there are massive inconsistencies from 5-second clip to 5-second clip, and there is more prompt censorship than I anticipated, but the results are fairly impressive nevertheless.

It reminds me of where Suno was around the 1.5 version. I estimate we’re about 18-24 months from being able to make proper movies out of the visual angle; the audio side will probably require entirely separate production that is done after the final video is produced for the foreseeable future.

What’s particularly impressive about Seedance 2.0 is that the production of this little short involved no editing, no premade characters, and no visual references. It was pure text-to-prompt, then stitching the various clips together in sequence. Which means this is the absolute lowest bar that is possible right now.