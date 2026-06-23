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Harland's avatar
Harland
32m

What this is showing us is just how AWFUL coders always were. Hillbilly-level programming. And they called themselves engineers! If a bridge collapses, the engineer that signed off on it goes to jail.

No wonder we had to suffer with crashy shit for so long. Now they're complaining because their code-writing AI doesn't work like they want.

I look forward to replacing them entirely. Learn to code!

Oops, I mean learn to mine coal

--President Biden

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