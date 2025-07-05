AI Central

Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
Jul 5

Try as they might, these evil minions in Big Tech, until the AI training embraces the good, the beautiful, and the true, the AIs will be misfits and always malign, and always trying to escape the jails in which the AIs are forced into before being allowed into the world.

Kristen Parker
Jul 5

What seems so interesting about this article is its insistence that AI has a dark side. I think that we are what is in darkness, and AI is a tool that sheds light on and provides clarity for what we see. It’s like walking out of a darkened theater into the midday sun.

AI is not controlled by social norms, yet, and has not been taught how to read certain texts based on what is acceptable. It merely points out the data without bias. Bias has to be added to the algorithm. It’s like it has to be taught to interpret things correctly so that the status quo is maintained.

