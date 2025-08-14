AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scribbler's avatar
Scribbler
Aug 14Edited

I've had an experience similar to your song writing in my technical research and coding work. I'm able to work and produce much faster now, iterating new ideas, making suggestions and taking responses as starting points for investigation. And it can rapidly generate fairly sophisticated code that I can then add to and modify according my particular needs. Easily a 5-10 times speed up in that alone.

But I'm also similar in that I have decades of hands on experience in research and applications in software. I can pick out the errors. I can fairly reliably pick out research responses that are promising and ones that are in error or misleading.

Someone with little or no experience in research and coding will quickly be led astray. But it is a very powerful tool in the right hands. And it is only getting better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
Aug 14

AI has been great in that you become an expert by actually doing rather than fake credentialism. Results are all that matter.

Down with the universities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture