Cube Cubis
Jul 16

I had a job interview with a huge German company about 12yrs ago. I passed all the pre testing. IQ etc. As this was for a very high up role. This company employs about 15 000 people. I got to the round of interviews where I was interviewed by the HR director of the whole company (also a pHD in something or other not STEM related). This was before I realised how bad HR was. When I was answering questions she kept probing like "is there anything more... anything else..." it was a video call. Then I realised... Oh jesus, she´s got a list of buzz words I need to say, and when I hit that buzz word her eyes lit up... During the interview I was thinking to myself "The HR director of such a huge company is literally ticking boxes".. Thankfully I didn´t get the job and thankfully now I own my own company and don´t have to deal with any of that shit anymore.

I don´t hate HR, I like them, it is because of their absolute incompetence that small agile companies like mine can thrive and grow.

Thank you dear HR retards for making my competitors suck.

Julie C
Jul 16

I know a man who was job searching off and on for years. He'd make it to the interview stage and be told, "Oh wow, this is the best resume we've ever seen! We'll be in touch!" Then would never hear from them again. Always a woman; it happened enough that he could only assume that they'd reach a point where it was "middle-age blonde white guy" vs. "literally any other demographic."

Finally got a better position through connections, not through HR, & the people he works with now can't stop singing his praises.

