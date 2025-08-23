AI Central

Cube Cubis
5d

have you been to a modern art exhibit lately?? talk of slop

The Candid Clodhopper
4d

The functional objection would be better conceived of as the AI being akin to an autistic librarian or an advanced "pocket Asian": it can read everything and mimic, even infuse different sources into an output, but that sort of offering isn't what great artists/writers/poets do, even if it is precisely what their mediocre counterparts do.

Heidegger is of more help than Husserl here: he describes poets as being the ones to name phenomena that have hitherto gone unnamed...and yet they are phenomena that everyone is able to recognize once pointed to and given a name. Similarly, he describes artists as holding up for a people what already matters to them; i.e., artists and writers channel what is already crucially important -- whether it is already recognized as such or is akin to background music that gives societal life its rhythm despite being overlooked or taken for granted.

While our autistic librarian AI friends can mimic or even synthesize what has already been written or created, it does not itself give names to phenomena or channel or hold up what matters for a society. It fundamentally cannot do the latter, as things do not matter to computers the way they do to people.

In a similar vein, even if people are so unfamiliar with great art that they cannot distinguish between great and mediocre art, that essential aspect of mattering imbued in the work of Tolkien or Lewis is not going to manifest in mimicry the way it does in the originals. At the very least, there will be autistic/Asian mishaps requiring fixing.

