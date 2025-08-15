AI Central

Mark Pierce
Aug 15

I hope this isn't too tangential, but GPT-4's personalization made it your buddy, reflecting the user's perspectives, including user craziness. GPT 5 moved back from relational to transactional and collapsed the multiple models into one. Some users were unhappy with the loss of view reinforcement. 4o is now back in the dropdown. People like their own craziness.

GH
Aug 15

If it wasn't for Vox's AI writing, I would not have believed AI was even readable as literature, but since I have, it's capable of being far more compelling than most authors.

So it is completely the driver of the AI making it happen, since the AI can't direct or constrain itself. Low quality driver, low quality output.

