Neural Foundry
2h

This observation-to-product cycle is remarkable. The fact that Anthropic watched users repurpose a terminal coding tool for vacation planning and kitchen appliances, then built a new interface specifically for that emergent behavior, feels like the opposite of most product development. Ususally companies try to enforce intended use cases, not follow where users actually wander. I've seen this happen in reverse at startups where we kept adding features nobody asked for while ignoring what logs showed people acutally doing, which was always something weirder and more useful.

Kristen Parker
4h

This sounds like it could function as an AI form of a paralegal or some other position that a highly trained assistant would have. Is this a correct interpretation? (Understanding that Cowork is very early and raw.)

