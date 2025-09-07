A number of people, including us here at AI Central, had some obvious questions about the recently announced settlement that only covers 500,000 of the 7 million books that Anthropic admitted pirating to train its excellent generative-AI systems.

The reason is very simple: Anthropic doesn’t have to pay anything for 93 percent of the books it pirated because the US courts simply won’t do anything about the infringement of a copyright for any intellectual property that isn’t formally registered with the U.S. Copyright Office.

In addition to establishing a public record of a copyright claim, registration offers several other statutory advantages: • Before an infringement suit may be filed in court, registration is necessary for U.S. works. • Registration establishes prima facie evidence of the validity of the copyright and facts stated in the certificate when registration is made before or within five years of publication. • When registration is made prior to infringement or within three months after publication of a work, a copyright owner is eligible for statutory damages, attorneys’ fees, and costs.

In fact, the US legal system won’t even protect any work that is pirated after the copyright registration is filed, but before the copyright registration is approved by the copyright office. This is well-established law, not merely black letter law, but case law laid down by the very highest legal authority in the land, the U.S. Supreme Court.

Pending Application is Not Enough - Copyright Registration is a Prerequisite to Filing Suit March 6, 2019 The U.S. Supreme Court rendered a unanimous decision in an opinion penned by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg regarding whether 17 U.S.C. § 411’s requirement that “registration” must be “made” requires the Copyright Office to issue a registration (the “registration approach”), or merely requires plaintiff to apply for one (the “application approach”) before a lawsuit is filed. Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corp. v. Wall-Street.com, LLC , No. 17-571 (S. Ct. March 4, 2019).

In other words, there is no way for the author of any work that is published and copyrighted outside the United States, or is published but not registered with the US copyright office, to pursue legal redress against Anthropic, Meta, or any other AI company even when the company admits to having pirated the author’s works.

Now, it’s certainly possible that Anthropic intends to compensate the authors of the 9 out of 10 pirated works that are not included in the settlement; perhaps it’s not an accident that the ratio of money set aside for the settlement to new investment (8.66) is not dissimilar to the ratio of registered works to unregistered works (14). But that’s by no means a given and could merely be a coincidence.

There are still various means of legal redress that can be pursued by certain rights-holders. Foreign publishers can certainly take Anthropic and the other AI companies to court in their home countries with an expectation of success, although that’s only likely to prove financially worthwhile if the AI company sued happens to have a physical presence there. But the vast majority of self-publishers and foreign authors are going to be left out of luck, at least with regards to this initial settlement.

The upshot is that large-scale book piracy by the AI companies appears to remain effectively legal and financially viable in the United States, and despite its historic size, the Anthropic settlement is not going to do anything at all for the overwhelming majority of published authors whose works were pirated.

If you want to find out if you have any registered copyrights that will permit your pirated work to be included in the Anthropic settlement, you can search the records of the US Copyright Office here by entering your name or the title of your book in the search box.