Because AI technology is advancing at an astonishingly rapid pace, it has triggered a whole host of digital Luddites who fear the consequences of unleashing human creativity and superpowering it with the speed and variety made possible with the recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

As a group of creators including one of the top 1 percent of AI musicians as recognized by Suno and enthusiastic users of both illustrative and textual AI, we wanted a place where AI enthusiasts can discover news about the latest creativity-related technology breakthroughs, demonstrate the current limits of the possible, and discuss ideas about new and different ways to utilize this incredible new technology that is now at everyone’s disposal. And more importantly, a place where all things AI can be discovered, demonstrated, and discussed without being subjected to the fear, uncertainty, and doubt being sown all over the Internet by doubters, skeptics, and fearmongers.

Therefore, we created one here on Substack and we are very pleased to announce:

AI Central will feature daily posts from AI musicians, AI illustrators, AI writers, AI filmmakers and other creators who are incorporating AI into their creative processes. Expect regular reviews of updates from the major AI providers such as Suno, Anthropic, ChatGPT, Udio, and others. And if you’re interested in providing material for a guest post that demonstrates how you created an AI work or reviews an AI technology, please subscribe and leave a message here in the comments.

Because GenAI is the next generation of art and creativity unbound, uncurated, and unlimited.