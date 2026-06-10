In two consecutive days in May, Anthropic launched Claude for Legal and Claude for Small Business. Both products connect Claude to the tools that professionals already pay for, bundle pre-built workflows for specific tasks, and require human approval before anything sends, posts, or pays. For a company that raised $65 billion this month at a $965 billion valuation, the launches indicate where Anthropic plans to put Claude to work next.

The back-office struggle

Anthropic launched Claude for Small Business on May 13 as a toggle-install plugin for Claude Cowork. The plugin connects to Intuit QuickBooks, PayPal, HubSpot, Canva, DocuSign, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365, then runs fifteen pre-built workflows inside those tools across finance, operations, sales, marketing, and customer service. Small businesses account for 44% of U.S. GDP and employ nearly half the private-sector workforce, yet their adoption of AI has lagged behind larger enterprises. President Daniela Amodei described the product as targeting the work that piles up after hours, calling AI “the first technology that can finally close that gap” between small businesses and their larger competitors.

The payroll-planning workflow reconciles a QuickBooks cash position against incoming PayPal settlements, builds a thirty-day forecast, ranks overdue items, and queues reminders for the owner to approve before anything sends. The monthly close reconciles books against settlements, flags discrepancies, writes a plain-English profit-and-loss summary, and exports a close packet that an accountant can use directly. Other workflows chase invoices, plan campaigns by pulling HubSpot performance data and generating assets in Canva, analyze margins, review contracts, and prepare for tax season.

Every workflow requires owner initiation, and nothing sends, posts, or pays without explicit approval. Existing permissions from connected tools carry over into Claude, and Anthropic does not train on customer data by default on Team and Enterprise plans. Alongside the product, the company partnered with PayPal on a free AI Fluency course, launched a ten-city workshop tour offering hands-on training to local business owners, and committed Claude credits to three Community Development Financial Institutions that help small businesses access capital. No incremental subscription cost applies beyond an existing Claude Pro plan at $20 per month or Claude Max at $100 to $200 per month.

Opus the intern

Anthropic launched Claude for Legal on May 12, one day before the small-business package. That launch connected Claude to more than twenty legal technology platforms through MCP integrations, spanning document management (iManage, NetDocuments), contract lifecycle tools (Ironclad, DocuSign, Definely), e-discovery platforms (Relativity, Everlaw), and legal research systems including Thomson Reuters’s Westlaw and Practical Law. Twelve practice-area plugins cover commercial, corporate, employment, privacy, IP, litigation, and regulatory law, alongside tools for law students and legal clinics.

Claude Opus 4.7 scored 90.9% on Harvey’s BigLaw Bench, the legal industry’s primary AI benchmark, and firms including Freshfields, Quinn Emanuel, and Holland & Knight announced that they use Claude on live matters. The announcement accelerated stock declines at Thomson Reuters and RELX, both of which had already lost more than 20% of their share price in 2026. Both companies responded by integrating with Claude. Thomson Reuters rebuilt its next-generation CoCounsel Legal on Anthropic’s Agent SDK and launched an MCP connector, while Harvey, Relativity, and Everlaw joined as ecosystem partners. Anthropic said that legal professionals had already become the most engaged Cowork users of any knowledge-work function after a smaller legal plugin launched in February.

The two launches share a template: MCP connectors to existing tools, pre-built workflows scoped to specific professional tasks, and approval gates that keep a human in the loop. Anthropic is applying that template vertically, packaging Claude for one professional segment at a time, with each launch connecting to the tools that segment already pays for.

The race to embed

The speed of the rollout, two verticals in two days, signals that Anthropic sees urgency in establishing Claude inside professional tool stacks before competitors do. A layer woven into QuickBooks, PayPal, Thomson Reuters, and twenty other platforms accumulates switching costs that a standalone chatbot never would.

Whether the strategy holds depends on execution. Fifteen pre-built workflows need to cover enough of a small business owner’s actual workload to sustain daily use, and several of Anthropic’s own connector partners, including HubSpot, Canva, and Microsoft, already ship their own AI features. The legal side faces a similar dynamic, with Harvey, Thomson Reuters, and Relativity integrating with Claude while continuing to develop their own AI capabilities. Anthropic is racing to become indispensable before its own connector partners decide that they can provide the intelligence layer themselves.