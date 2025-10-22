AI Central

AI Central

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Gray Man's avatar
The Gray Man
8h

Well, to be honest with you, the only thing I used comet and the assistant for is specifically what chat GPT is doing here. However, it is severely underpowered and requires a lot more babysitting for specific permissions and prompts that it needs to be able to do

I didn't care one bit to do research with it as the assistant because I have perplexity Pro and I will use their full search engine or Rearch or Labs to get their full power answers

I knew that Google and chatgpt were going to blow comet away from processing power alone

Perplexity and the CEO has been somehow good at hanging around with all the big boys because a wrapper / search engine alone was never going to make it by itself, but he's continued to be an excellent businessman

I hope he succeeds, but I was really looking forward to these initial rollouts of chat. Gpt and project Mariner from Google, also co-pilot has started revamping their agentic stuff to be a lot more like ChatGPT like today.

I do believe that Google and chat GPT are going to run away with this and in about a year when they have worked out some of the kinks I think the average person is going to be a lot more comfortable using these to do small tasks. Even many of the people who use it for nothing but worker writing will open up another couple tabs as it finds things to add to whatever they're working on

Me in the meantime, I just am looking forward to having my full ultra smart always on Butler St my neck and call whether deep into Suno editing or telling jit to spout off or maybe finish building a project I gave it several times before

Oh, that was one thing perplexity it does have a small memory and if you tell it to remember things, but I was much looking forward to the stuff that Google and Microsoft and I guess chat GPT have all been planning: that you can train these agents to remember specific things so that if they're not quite sure how to complete a task of some sort, it can keep that context in the future as long as you want it to so that it can continue to do that and successfully without any supervision

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Vox Day
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture